WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 6, 2024

In like a lion, out like a lamb

 

March madness is in the air. Forget the sports, I’m talking about the weather.

Like they say, March usually comes in ‘like a lion, out like a lamb”.

Blustery. Unstable. Warm then cold. A season of change.

 

Our lives at times can tumble ‘out of balance’.  Chaos may reign for a time.  But remember, it’s just a season.

Allow the weeks leading up to Easter to naturally draw you closer to Jesus. Through personal introspection, fasting and reflection,

may our walk, our relationship, with Christ come with a spiritual ‘realignment’.  More of Him and less of me.

 

Isn’t it interesting that Jesus is called both ‘lion and lamb’.   (John 1:29, Revelation 5:5)

 

‘Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth

into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.’ 1 Peter 1:3

 

“He (Jesus) endured death as a lamb; he devoured it as a lion.”

-St Augustine, Sermon 375A

 

Just a reminder. Spring begins March 19 and Easter Sunday is March 31, 2024

 

-Verne

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

CeCe Winans In Concert

wdecker_wbfj
March 6, 2024

Wednesday News for March 06, 2024

wbfj-verne
March 6, 2024

NC Primary Election (March 5) Results / Run-offs

wbfj-verne
March 6, 2024

Blood Donation saves lives!!!

wbfj-verne
March 6, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 5, 2024

Tuesday News

wdecker_wbfj
March 5, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.