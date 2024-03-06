Wednesday Word

In like a lion, out like a lamb

March madness is in the air. Forget the sports, I’m talking about the weather.

Like they say, March usually comes in ‘like a lion, out like a lamb”.

Blustery. Unstable. Warm then cold. A season of change.

Our lives at times can tumble ‘out of balance’. Chaos may reign for a time. But remember, it’s just a season.

Allow the weeks leading up to Easter to naturally draw you closer to Jesus. Through personal introspection, fasting and reflection,

may our walk, our relationship, with Christ come with a spiritual ‘realignment’. More of Him and less of me.

Isn’t it interesting that Jesus is called both ‘lion and lamb’. (John 1:29, Revelation 5:5)

‘Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth

into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.’ 1 Peter 1:3

“He (Jesus) endured death as a lamb; he devoured it as a lion.”

-St Augustine, Sermon 375A

Just a reminder. Spring begins March 19 and Easter Sunday is March 31, 2024

-Verne