Early voting begins Thursday (Feb 15) in NC

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2024

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins Thursday (Feb 15, 2024).

Absentee ballots are available.

Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info here www.ncsbe.gov/

