Wednesday, News for March 19, 2025

Final day of Winter.

Spring officially begins Thursday (March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Increased FIRE DANGER. Outdoor burning is NOT advised today…

Why is it so HAZY? There’s another “controlled burn” happening at Morrow Mountain State Park today, in the Uwharrie Forest. With south and southwesterly winds, some of that smoke could make it into our area today. You may be able to smell a hint of smoke.

-Christian Morgan (News 2 Meteorologist)

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals, especially those in underserved communities.

The Missions of Mercy Free Dental Clinic is coming to High Point March 28 -29 at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointment required.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info on the FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org

The Carolina Classic Fair is looking for a few good ‘volunteers’ to help with competitive entries and exhibitions. Volunteer submissions are due by April 6.

Log onto a link at the News Blog at wbfj.fm. surveymonkey.com/r/CCF_volunteer_app

For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair happening October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

(Men) The Tarheels winning BIG last night. UNC will play Ole Miss on Friday (4pm)

Those two stranded NASA astronauts are back home. And did you see video of the pod of dolphins surrounding the spacecraft in the water? Priceless.

*Their week-long mission turned into a 286-day stay on the International Space Station. https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/18/science/spacex-crew-9-astronauts-space/

New with the Social Security Administration… Beginning March 31st, people will no longer be able to verify their identity to the SSA over the phone. And those who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency’s “my Social Security” online service, will be required to visit an agency field office in person to complete the verification process. The change will apply to new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

https://apnews.com/article/social-security-fraud-waste-doge-elon-musk-212e3089951f731fd3f83443e104b315

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Attention Foster parents. Learn more about Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle FREE giveaway supporting local children in Foster Care happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community this Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm. Contact info, call Genevieve at (603) 553-5390 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 is happening March 22 – 30.

More than 170 family friendly events planned. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for event categories, or the “Events by Date” page to pick your favorites. https://forsythcreekweek.org/ *Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for event details and weather-related reschedules.

The Trump administration on Tuesday released thousands of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/18/politics/jfk-assassination-documents-trump/index.html

Volunteers needed. South Davidson High School has been selected as the site of the Davidson County ‘Special Olympics Spring Games’ happening April 4th.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Tiffany Morrison if you would like to volunteer.

Email sodcvolunteers@gmail.com. Rain date will be April 10.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/south-davidson-high-will-host-local-special-olympics-spring-games/article_bc4cb621-eb3d-5f42-88b9-b26a38eccb43.html?

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Forsyth County Library locations. Tax filing deadline is April 15! INFO at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

RECALL: International Delight is recalling TWO of its 32-ounce bottles of coffee creamer flavors. *Hazelnut, “Best By” date of July 2, 2025,

UPC Code: 0 41271 02565 2

*Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, “Best By” date of July 3, 2025,

UPC Code: 0 41271 01993 3

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniegravalese/2025/03/17/coffee-creamer-recall-over-75000-international-delight-bottles-pulled/

FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein