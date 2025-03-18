Tuesday, News for March 18, 2025

Spring officially begins this Thursday (March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = Noon – 4:30pm

Ardmore Baptist Church, Miller Street (WS) = 1:30 – 6pm

Palmyra Methodist Church, Highway #8 (Germanton) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Paul’s Chapel, West Center Street Extension (Lexington) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

(Men) The Tarheels play San Diego tonight at 9:10pm

Those two stranded NASA astronauts are on their way back home.

The return spacecraft carrying Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore is expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida around suppertime (5:57pm).

Their week-long mission turned into a 286-day stay on the International Space Station. https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/18/science/spacex-crew-9-astronauts-space/index.html

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 is happening March 22 – 30.

More than 170 family friendly events planned. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for event categories, or the “Events by Date” page to pick your favorites. https://forsythcreekweek.org/ *Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for event details and weather-related reschedules.

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Forsyth County Library locations. Tax filing deadline is April 15! INFO at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

RECALL: International Delight is recalling TWO of its 32-ounce bottles of coffee creamer flavors. *Hazelnut, “Best By” date of July 2, 2025,

UPC Code: 0 41271 02565 2

*Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, “Best By” date of July 3, 2025,

UPC Code: 0 41271 01993 3

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniegravalese/2025/03/17/coffee-creamer-recall-over-75000-international-delight-bottles-pulled/

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals, especially those in underserved communities.

The Missions of Mercy Free Dental Clinic is coming to High Point at the end of the month, March 28 -29 at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. No appointment required.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info on the FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Attention Foster parents. Learn more about Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle FREE giveaway supporting local children in Foster Care happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community this Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm. Contact info, call Genevieve at (603) 553-5390 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Volunteers needed. South Davidson High School has been selected as the site of the Davidson County ‘Special Olympics Spring Games’ happening April 4th.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Tiffany Morrison if you would like to volunteer.

Email sodcvolunteers@gmail.com. Rain date will be April 10.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/south-davidson-high-will-host-local-special-olympics-spring-games/article_bc4cb621-eb3d-5f42-88b9-b26a38eccb43.html?

“Mo” Green, the new state superintendent of schools, is bringing his “Mo Wants to Know” listening tour to Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem on Monday (March 24) at 6pm. The community is invited to attend.

During a series of ‘community meetings’, participants are being asked to consider four questions before each session:

What should we do to celebrate and continue in public schools?

What are the challenges and potential solutions in public schools?

What is your “big idea” for public schools?

What are the actions you or your organization are doing to enhance public schools? Registration is encouraged at go.ncdpi.gov/PiedmontTriadMWTK.

Tuition-free? Starting this fall, Harvard university will waive tuition for students of families making $200,000 or less. And cover tuition, housing and other costs for those families earning less than $100,000.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/17/us/harvard-tuition-free-families-income/index.html

Participants needed for study. Wake Forest University has launched a four-year clinical study to investigate ways to help prevent osteoarthritis in women.

Researchers are recruiting participants for the healthy lifestyle program at no cost. Classes may include a combination of weight loss, healthy lifestyle, nutrition and exercise. To see if you qualify for this study, go to the News Blog.

For more information: call 877-238-4825, option 6; email tops@wfu.edu; or visit the TOPS pre-screening website.

FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

No Mow March? Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March. Check out our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCG_5gdtC-w