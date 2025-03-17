WHAT'S NEW
Today is St Patrick’s Day 2025

March 17, 2025

Who is the real English ‘missionary’ to Ireland?

Why did he decide to go back and share the Gospel with the people of Ireland?

Check out Historian William Federer’s interview from CBN News. https://youtu.be/Nn_e_5-oGNY

 

A traditional Irish blessing to you and yours…

“May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand”

 

