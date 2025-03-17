Monday, News for March 17, 2025

Spring officially begins this Thursday (March 20). Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is St Patrick’s Day

Forecast for Greensboro: Mix of sun and clouds…Steady temperatures! 😊

Stoney Creek near Goldsboro (Cloudy skies…High 63)

Emerald Isle (Cloudy with showers…High 65)

Greenville, NC (Sunny…High 63)

Patrick County (Martinsville) (Breezy…High 50)

Who is the real English ‘missionary’ to Ireland? Why did he decide to go back and share the Gospel with the people of Ireland? Check out Historian William Federer and his interview on CBN News. https://youtu.be/Nn_e_5-oGNY

…a traditional Irish blessing

“May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand”

The Yellow brick road…closed for 2025?

Officials with the ‘Land of Oz’ theme park near Beech Mountain has hit the pause button on their ‘Autumn of Oz’ festival for 2025. In a letter posted on their website…

“we’ve made the difficult decision to place Autumn at Oz on pause for 2025 in order to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the event and the park itself.”

https://landofoznc.com/autumn-at-oz/

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Forsyth County Library locations. Tax filing deadline is April 15! INFO at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 is happening March 22 – 30.

Special thanks to Kaitlin Chamberlain and Rebecca Craps sharing more about some of the +170 the family friendly events planned. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for event categories, or the “Events by Date” page to pick your favorites. https://forsythcreekweek.org/ *Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for event details and weather-related reschedules.

March Madness: The brackets (and teams) are set for the NCAA Tournament

Men’s teams from our state playing in the Big Dance

Duke: The Blue Devils are the #1 seed in the East region (Raleigh).

Carolina: The Tar Heels will play San Diego on Tuesday.

UNC-Wilmington: The Seahawks will play #4 Texas Tech in the first round.

HPU: The Panthers will play #4 Purdue in the first round.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/2025-ncaa-tournament-which-north-carolina-colleges-made-the-big-dance/83-71c50d65-a601-4db3-9235-65bfbd745041

*Women’s teams playing include Duke, NC State, Carolina, UNC-G and HPU

*Wake Forest has declined a bid to the NIT Tournament. Ironically, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Wake Forest winning the 2000 NIT Men’s Basketball Championship.

Note: The Demon Deacons have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Attention Foster parents. Learn more about Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle FREE giveaway supporting local children in Foster Care happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community on Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm. Contact info, call Genevieve at (603) 553-5390 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Breaking: An argument between two employees turned violent this morning.

Police responding to Republic Services recycling center on Overdale Road in the southside of Winston-Salem around 6am.

Paramedics rushed 2 victims to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/overdale-road-shooting-winston-salem/83-d31d9458-cf1a-49ec-9cc1-824d24575af1?utm_medium

Former city Alderman Virginia K. Newell passed away Friday morning.

She was 107 years old. Newell and Vivian Burke were the first African American women to be elected to the city council back in 1977.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/former-winston-salem-alderman-virginia-k-newell-dies-at-107/