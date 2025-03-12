WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 for March 16, 2025

March 12, 2025

Did you know…                                                                                          90% of car break-ins happen to vehicles that are left unlocked.   Most home break-ins happen during the day (between 10am and 3pm).

From car break-ins to home invasions to scams, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons shares some helpful tips on keeping you and your family safe.

Listen to Verne’s conversation with Sheriff Simmons…

Be smart. Be aware of your surroundings.                                            The Davidson County Crime Prevention Unit offers classes on church and business security as well as programs for children and adults.  For more information, contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s office: https://www.davidsoncountysheriffsnc.org/crime-prevention

 

Connecting Faith and Art

Stephen Roach shares more about The Breath and the Clay Creative Arts Weekend happening March 21 – 23, 2025 at Awake Church in Winston-Salem. Worship includes performances, faith-based ‘Ted Talks, breakout sessions, and an art gallery!

Click on www.thebreathandtheclay.com for details. Use the code “DREAM25” for special pricing.

*Stephen shares with Verne and Wally…

 

 

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Genevieve Traversy shares more about Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle event supporting local children in Foster Care. The Suitcase Giveaway is happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community on Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm.

Contact Overflow Church by calling (336) 306-9530  www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Learn more about Fostering by contacting Genevieve Traversy. Call (603) 553-5390.  EMAIL: genevieve.traversy@yahoo.com

Focus on the Family’s new Foster Care initiative ‘Wait No More’ at www.waitnomore.org

Listen to our interview with Genevieve…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 16, 2025)

