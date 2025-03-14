Friday, News for March 14, 2025

Today is Pi Day (3.14 day). Check out deals from CiCis Pizza, Taco Bell, Burger King even 7-Eleven. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/pi-day-food-deals-2025-rcna195148

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, March 14, 2025

West Stokes High School (King) = 8am – 1:30pm

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Hayworth Wesleyan Church, Westchester Drive in High Point = 9:30 – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing (commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes) on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

Sad update: The body of a missing Winston-Salem woman has been recovered in Belews Lake in southeastern Stokes County. 34 year old Miles McCarthy was reported missing on February 2. An autopsy will be conducted. Foul play is not expected.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_e89843dc-004e-11f0-bd1e-c381868281e3.html?

The Earth had its 3rd-warmest February on record, according to NOAA weather.

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/global-climate-202502?fbclid=Iw

Spring officially begins next Thursday (March 20) Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Spot the scam. If you get a weird looking NC Quick Pass ‘toll’ text message, don’t fall for it. Know the difference! Check out the link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

SOURCE: NC DOT https://www.ncquickpass.com/identify-a-scam/

The Greensboro Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms for FREE this Saturday (March 15) between 10-3pm.

*Greensboro residents can make an appointment by calling 336-333-2111.

https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

March Madness: Men’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte

Friday night: Duke vs Carolina (7pm) …Clemson vs Louisville (9:30pm)

ACC Championship game will be Saturday night at 8:30pm (ESPN)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/2025

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign happening through Monday (March 17).

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/booze-it-and-lose-it-campaign-underway-across-north-carolina/

Weather Alert for Sunday. Thunderstorms with strong damaging wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph very likely between 6am and noon. Localized ‘flash flooding’ will also be possible. *Secure outdoor items (trash cans, deck furniture) this weekend.