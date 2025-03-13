Technology and Bible Translation

Only about 600 languages have a complete Old and New Testament. Over 5,000 languages around the world DO NOT have the Word of God in their language.

Mark Stedman, VP of Technology with Wycliffe Associates, share how technology (such as Starlink satellite connectivity) is helping to accelerate Bible Translation around the world.

Why Starlink? Many of the language teams are located in remote areas where Christianity is limited or outright banned.

Wycliffe Associates just celebrated their 700th New Testament Bible translation!

More information on Bible Translation, as well as volunteer opportunities and ways to support Wycliffe Associates at www.wycliffeassociates.org

