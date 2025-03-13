Thursday, News for March 13, 2025

Spring officially begins in ONE week (March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Increased FIRE DANGER across central North Carolina. NO outdoor burning today

Update: No Go… SpaceX scrubbed the expected launch (last night) of a replacement crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station that would have set in motion the long-awaited homecoming of U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck in space for nine months.

NASA: the next launch likely Friday evening around 7pm.

www.reuters.com/technology/space/spacex-nasa-set-astronaut-flight-that-will-retrieve-stuck-astronauts-2025-03-12/?

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. Check out more information on scheduling appointments and what to bring on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

The Greensboro Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms for FREE this Saturday (March 15) between 10-3pm.

*Guilford County residents can make an appointment by calling 336-333-2111.

https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html

(Wednesday) First responders on the scene around lunchtime yesterday and found five people unresponsive at a home on West Pine Street in Low Gap.

Four people were taken to the hospital and treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure. The fifth person died at the scene. The Surry County Emergency Services director said a generator was found running in the basement of the home.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/surry-county-officials-respond-to-deadly-carbon-monoxide-exposure/

No more FREE bags? Southwest Airlines is ending its FREE checked bags policy – for first time in its 54-year history. Starting May 28 — just in time for the busy summer travel season — only Southwest’s most elite Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and passengers who book their top-tier Business Select fares will receive two free checked bags. Other select customers will be allowed one checked bag.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/southwest-airlines-ending-free-checked-bags-policy-many-passengers/

March Madness: Men’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte (Thursday games of interest)

Duke vs Georgia Tech (noon) … Wake Forest vs UNC (2:30pm)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/2025

Full ‘Blood’ Moon and a total lunar eclipse tonight!

The PEAK eclipse phase – when the moon will turn a reddish color – will be 2:30am -3:30am early Friday morning. What is a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/moon/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-march-2025-total-lunar-eclipse/

NOTE: Tonight’s “Blood Moon falls directly on the Jewish holiday of ‘Purim” (POOR-um). Purim, or the Feast of Lots, is a Biblical Jewish festival known for joyous celebration.Purim commemorates the events described in the Book of Esther, which recounts how Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai delivered the Jewish people from the evil Haman. https://cbn.com/news/us/first-3-significant-blood-moons-hits-week-landing-directly-jewish-holiday?utm

Western NC Update. South Mountains State Park in Burke County will partially reopen this Monday (March 17)! The Clear Creek Access in Morganton will reopen for day use. The park’s main access is slated to partially reopen in April.

Picnic facilities and fishing will be available at the lake. *South Mountains State Park has been closed since last fall due to widespread damage after Hurricane Helene.

https://www.facebook.com/NorthCarolinaStateParks

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has acquired more than 60 Big Lots locations nationwide.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy last September.

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/central-ohio-news/ollies-acquires-40-more-big-lots-stores-other-locations-face-restructuring-hurdles/?

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign happening through Monday (March 17).

Expect an increase in law enforcement keeping us safe

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/booze-it-and-lose-it-campaign-underway-across-north-carolina/

Spot the scam.

If you get a funky looking NC Quick Pass or toll text message, don’t fall for it. Know the difference! Check out the link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm