Energize Ministries Pastor’s Wives Brunch
March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month and we want to honor and support you. Many of you wear many hats and often go unnoticed. We know how important your role is in being your husband’s helpmate and so much more. Please join us for a wonderful time of being encouraged and blessed. Janice Drum was our speaker last year, and we were overwhelmed with requests to have her back again. You will be glad you came! Sign up to let us know which event you will be attending.