Oasis Women’s Conference (March 29)

Oasis Ministries 2025 Women’s Conference

Theme: “Made for More”

Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 8:30am–3pm at Pinedale Christian Church on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Theme: “Made for More”

Register today at www.oasisministriesnc.com/events

For questions, email Brenda at bdhill69@gmail.com

Alysia shares more about the conference on the WBFJ Morning Show. Listen now…

Oasis Ministries was founded in 2023 by Alysia Grimes as a place for women to gather with other believers, study, teach, discover their spiritual gifts, and develop deeper discipleship relationships. In addition, Alysia desires to involve and encourage other Christian women, providing a platform to highlight their contributions.

Oasis hosts Bible studies and in-person training events in the Winston-Salem area. All events are open to women of all church backgrounds and denominations. Online resources are available at www.oasisministriesnc.com/

Alysia Grimes is an author, speaker, and Bible teacher.

Over the past 25 years, Alysia has led and organized women’s discipleship ministries, Bible studies, conferences, and training platforms. Alysia is passionate about teaching the Bible in a comprehensive way that connects women to Christ.

Alysia and her husband JT live in Winston-Salem.