Wednesday Word

Shedding Spring

With the roller coaster of temperatures (and weather) over the past month, I refuse to pack away my winter clothing just yet.

Layers are my friend.

But, our ‘pet’ goat “Winnie” is shedding!

Recently, we have been grooming Winnie, her ‘under coat’ or her natural winter coat has been ‘letting go’ like crazy!

One more sign that Spring is just around the corner?

God is amazing.

Oh, how He takes care of the birds of the air. The flowers in the field. (Matthew 6:25-30)

And yes, even little Winnie!

After all, God created the earth. The seasons. And all of its inhabitants. (Genesis 1)

God knows when the season WILL change.

And He knows what is best for us, in order to get us ready for that next ‘season’.

“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’

For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.

But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you (provided to you) as well.

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself…” Matthew 6:31-34 NIV

So, let’s be more like Winnie.

Less time worrying.

And more time trusting in the One, who meets ALL of our needs!

-Verne