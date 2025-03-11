Tuesday News for March 11, 2025

Today is…

Organize Your Home Office day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Eat Your Noodles

9 days away. Spring officially begins March 20th

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The Greensboro Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms for FREE this Saturday (March 15) between 10-3pm.

*Guilford County residents can make an appointment by calling 336-333-2111.

https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html

Source: WXII-12

FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners narrowly approved a capital project ordinance for a $65 million dollar sports complex which will be located in Southmont (off of Highway 8 and Owens Road). The complex will include soccer and baseball fields, an aquatics center, indoor basketball courts, tennis courts and an RV park.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/

Duke Energy looking to build a nuclear plant along Pine Hall Road near Belews Creek in Stokes County. Pending approval from state and federal regulators, construction could begin in 2030, and the plant could start generating power in 2034.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/duke-energy-considers-building-nuclear-power-plant-in-stokes-county-plant-could-generate-power-to-most-of-nc/64122196

Stocks taking a tumble Monday as investors reacted to recession fears and tariff concerns. The Nasdaq recording its worst day since 2020. Financial markets have been volatile in recent weeks as rising trade tensions and signs of slowing U.S. economic growth weighed on consumer confidence and business activity, according to Fox Business. https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/stocks-tumble-recession-fears-trump-tariff-uncertainty

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 11

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm 7pm

Hillsdale Church, Highway 158 in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Nancy Reynolds Elementary, Hwy 66 in Westfield = 1:30pm 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

March Madness: Men’s ACC Tournament begins TODAY in Charlotte.

Note: UNC plays Wednesday. Duke and Wake Forest play their opponents on Thursday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/2025-acc-mens-basketball-tournament-bracket-schedule-storylines-duke-cooper-flagg/83-a4a44786-50b4-454c-911f-83492862c12f

Blood Moon rising: A full moon and lunar eclipse happening all in one night – late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The lunar eclipse will begin just after midnight Thursday night. The total eclipse phase will begin around 2:26am early Friday morning (when the moon will turn a reddish color) lasting about an hour.

What is a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange, sometimes called Blood Moon.

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/moon/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-march-2025-total-lunar-eclipse/

Thursday night’s “Blood Moon falls directly on the Jewish holiday of ‘Purim. That’s when the Jewish people celebrate the biblical account of Esther when they were delivered from annihilation at the hands of an enemy named Haman in the Persian empire, which is modern-day Iran.

https://cbn.com/news/us/first-3-significant-blood-moons-hits-week-landing-directly-jewish-holiday?utm

March 11, 2020 was a Wednesday.

It’s been 5 years since the ‘beginning’ of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.

The NBA suspended its 2019-2020 season and a day later, the NCAA canceled March Madness. Schools began closing. Universities and businesses learned how to ‘Zoom’ very quickly.

Sobering Stat: Since 2020, more than seven million COVID-19 deaths have been reported globally.

What have we learned?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/03/11/covid-march-11-2020-news-events/82227555007/

https://jacobsmedia.com/five-years-gone-how-covid-changed-radio/