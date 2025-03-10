FEMA Deadlines (Helene Recovery)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted North Carolina’s request to extend a deadline for Helene recovery assistance to April 7. The agency extended the deadline for individual assistance.

Gov. Josh Stein said it’s important for residents and business owners to be aware of upcoming application deadlines. “Thousands of western North Carolinians have already taken advantage of these federal resources, but there is still time to apply. I encourage everyone to get the assistance they need from these programs,” Stein said.

FEMA can help with many disaster-related needs. Find a disaster recovery center near you by clicking here.

Below are some important dates for western North Carolinians to make note of…

March 10, 2025: The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance for people in 39 North Carolina counties and for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina. Call 919-629-3857 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 29, 2025: DUA expiration date for benefits to be paid

April 7, 2025: FEMA Individual Assistance deadline for disaster survivors affected by Tropical Storm Helene. Survivors should apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by downloading the FEMA app

April 27, 2025: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) application deadline. Applicants can call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance

June 30, 2025: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) filing deadline to return economic injury applications

Source of information: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein