“Doing the most Good for the most People in the most Need”

Special thanks to Major Andrew Wiley with the Salvation Army serving the greater Winston-Salem area, sharing more about kids’ summer camps, services to help those in need and ways to partner with the non profit!

Special fundraising event… Hands and Hearts 2025 (reception and dinner) on Thursday, April 10 @ 5:30pm at the Ken Carlson Red Shield Youth Center (formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club), 2100 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem, NC

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salarmyws/

https://www.facebook.com/reel/652136663993531