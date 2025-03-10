Participants needed for osteoarthritis study

Participants needed for study.

Wake Forest University has launched a four-year clinical study to investigate ways to prevent osteoarthritis in women.

Researchers are recruiting participants for the healthy lifestyle program at no cost. Classes may include a combination of weight loss, healthy lifestyle, nutrition and exercise.

Participants must be at least 50 years of age, overweight and have little to no knee pain.

For more information: call 877-238-4825, option 6; email tops@wfu.edu; or visit the TOPS pre-screening website.

