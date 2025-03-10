WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Participants needed for osteoarthritis study

Participants needed for osteoarthritis study

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

Participants needed for study.

Wake Forest University has launched a four-year clinical study to investigate ways to prevent osteoarthritis in women.

Researchers are recruiting participants for the healthy lifestyle program at no cost. Classes may include a combination of weight loss, healthy lifestyle, nutrition and exercise.

Participants must be at least 50 years of age, overweight and have little to no knee pain.

For  more information: call 877-238-4825, option 6; email tops@wfu.edu; or visit the TOPS pre-screening website.

www.journalnow.com

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

FEMA Deadlines (Helene Recovery)

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

“Doing the Most Good”

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

Monday News for March 10, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
March 10, 2025

Non-Profit Ministries

wbfj-kurt
March 7, 2025

SUN@5: Alpha Pregnancy Support offers Hope to hurting women

wbfj-verne
March 6, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.