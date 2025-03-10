Monday News for March 10, 2025

It’s ‘Sleep Awareness Week’ (March 9-15) The National Sleep Foundation urging all of us to prioritize quality sleep for better health and well-being. Time Change??? How are we doing??

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

10 days away. Spring officially begins March 20th

Remember the ‘Landline’? Fewer Americans still have landlines

In 2008, 80% of US households had landlines, but that number continues to drop.

The largest group of people who still have landlines are people 65 and older.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/10/10/who-still-has-landline-phone/75569063007/

Today is…

Fill up Your Stapler Day

Workplace Napping Day

Salvation Army day

FEMA has granted North Carolina’s request to extend the deadline for ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery to April 7, 2025.

*But TODAY (March 10) is the deadline for individuals to apply for ‘disaster unemployment assistance’ through FEMA. Call 919-629-3857 Mon – Fri, 8am – 5pm.

*Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties.

FEMA can help with many disaster-related needs.

Find a disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

Participants needed for study. Wake Forest University has launched a four-year clinical study to investigate ways to help prevent osteoarthritis in women.

Researchers are recruiting participants for the healthy lifestyle program at no cost. Classes may include a combination of weight loss, healthy lifestyle, nutrition and exercise. To see if you qualify for this study, go to the News Blog.

For more information: call 877-238-4825, option 6; email tops@wfu.edu; or visit the TOPS pre-screening website.

Big praise report from Mountain Mule Packer Ranch. They posted…

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist others, a blessing we have experienced daily through our disaster relief efforts since Hurricane Helene. Despite the challenges, God has utilized these mules as a beacon of hope and light.

Now, we are humbled to be on the receiving end of generosity.

Recently, we have been blessed with three more magnificent mules, courtesy of a generous gift from Samaritan’s Purse. We are eager to introduce these new additions to you all soon!! https://www.samaritanspurse.org/…/pack-animals-gifted…/ Samaritan’s Purse

“Rest isn’t an achievement you obtain. Rest is a gift you receive”

-Stephen Foster (lead pastor with St Aldates Church in Oxford)

Rest in this truth. Those who enter God’s rest no longer need to work to earn God’s approval and love. Instead, they can rest in God’s promises and accept His grace.

“So, there is a special rest (or Sabbath) still waiting for the people of God.

For all who have entered into God’s rest have rested from their labors, just as God did after creating the world” –Hebrews 4:9-10

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, March 10, 2025

New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday, March 11

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm 7pm

Hillsdale Church, Highway 158 in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Nancy Reynolds Elementary, Hwy 66 in Westfield = 1:30pm 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. Check out more information on scheduling appointments and what to bring on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

No Mow March? Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

Check out our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCG_5gdtC-w

Wanna be an ‘extra’ in the upcoming film: ‘I Can Only Imagine-2’ ?

Sign up information on the News Blog (and on Facebook).

By signing up, you will receive information about different opportunities available during filming this April and May in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE-2” opens in theaters Spring 2026 https://kingdomstorycompany.com/extras?

Number of the day = 2,000

That’s how many acres were scorched by a wildfire near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the past 10 days, that authorities believe was started by a woman who was burning yard debris on her property. She was arrested last week and, if convicted, could face 30 days in jail or multiple fines.

March Madness

High Point University men’s basketball team advancing to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Basketball Tournament on Sunday. *Local postings

Women’s college basketball

The lady Blue Devils winning the Women’s ACC Tournament on Sunday.

Lady Spartans (UNC-G) as well as the Lady Panthers (HPU) heading to the Big Dance.

*Men’s ACC Tournament begins this Tuesday in Charlotte.

UNC plays Wednesday. Duke and Wake Forest play their opponents on Thursday.