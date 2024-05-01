Wednesday News for MAY 1, 2024

“Encourage one another and building each other up” 1 Thessalonians 5:11

Special Prayer + Acoustic Worship service TONIGHT (WED, May 1) from 7- 8pm

The Crossing Church – North Main campus in Kernersville

Praying for our Nation, Our Community, Our Families, Our Church, Our Children,

Mental Health, and You. Address: 1130 North Main Street, Kernersville.

Additional ‘National Day of Pray’ events happening on Thursday (May 2)

National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)

Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.

Local Strawberry Farms

Free community awareness event happening Thursday evening…

‘Abolition NC’ will be showing their documentary ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ this Thursday, May 2 (7pm) at Community Bible Church in High Point (Doors open at 6:30.) Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP.

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ (May 2 – 4th)

Thursday (May 2) = 9am – 9pm

Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm

Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Vienna Elementary School in Pfafftown = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Collide Church (E. Main Street) Yadkinville = 2 – 6:30pm

Surry Community College / Pilot Mountain campus = 1 – 5pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus in Kernersville = 3pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Pilot Mountain Elementary School = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS