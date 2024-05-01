Wednesday News for May 1, 2024
Wednesday News for MAY 1, 2024
“Encourage one another and building each other up” 1 Thessalonians 5:11
WBFJ Sharathon = Day ONE
Thank you for praying and giving through the ministry of WBFJ! Call 336 – 777- 1893 You can make your FAITH PROMISE (online) at wbfj.fm and THANK YOU !!!!
Building on that ‘Legacy of Listening’, supporting the radio ministry of WBFJ
A dollar a day
$30 dollars monthly
$100 one time
Special Prayer + Acoustic Worship service TONIGHT (WED, May 1) from 7- 8pm
The Crossing Church – North Main campus in Kernersville
Praying for our Nation, Our Community, Our Families, Our Church, Our Children,
Mental Health, and You. Address: 1130 North Main Street, Kernersville.
Additional ‘National Day of Pray’ events happening on Thursday (May 2)
check out a list at wbfj.fm
National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)
Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!
There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html
‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…
Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)
Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service
Clemmons Family Dental
Hartsoe and Associates
Lewisville Drug Company
Hayworth-Miller
Gwyn Services
M-L-C Discount
Village Inn of Clemmons
Brookstown Inn (WS)
Downtown Grill
ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)
Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome
- Local Strawberry Farms
Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.
Free community awareness event happening Thursday evening…
‘Abolition NC’ will be showing their documentary ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ this Thursday, May 2 (7pm) at Community Bible Church in High Point (Doors open at 6:30.) Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP.
Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.
– Hear survivor stories
– Discover how to recognize trafficking
– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online
Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ (May 2 – 4th)
Thursday (May 2) = 9am – 9pm
Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm
Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm
Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).
Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/
Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,
18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org
Box Office Update
“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.
May is Stroke Awareness Month
Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke
Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke
American Red Cross: Local blood drives
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Vienna Elementary School in Pfafftown = 1pm – 5:30pm
Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm
Collide Church (E. Main Street) Yadkinville = 2 – 6:30pm
Surry Community College / Pilot Mountain campus = 1 – 5pm
Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm
Thursday, May 2, 2024
The Crossing Church-North Main Campus in Kernersville = 3pm – 7pm
Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm
Pilot Mountain Elementary School = 2pm – 6:30pm
Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS