Wednesday November 26th News

WBFJ FAMILY STATION NEWS – Wednesday November 26, 2025

Happy Thanksgiving EVE… Yep, Thanksgiving is, of course, tomorrow. Four Weeks Later, it’s CHRISTMAS! … Preparation is an Understatement as there is still plenty of Shopping to do, and Meals to Plan! … If this is your First Time cooking a Turkey, or if you just need a few reminders—there’s always help available at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line—which is open Now through December 24th! – 1-800-BUTTERBALL https://www.butterball.com/

What About Those Leftovers? – Turkey should be eaten within 3 Days. – Casseroles and Potatoes can be safely consumed up to 5 Days. – Pumpkin Pie?—ANY Egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the 4 Day mark, and that includes store bought pies. – If you Do need leftovers to last longer, simply put them in the freezer. – Remember the SAFE Phrase: When In DOUBT, Throw Them OUT! https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

Here in Winston Salem – Hanes Mall Holiday Shopping Hours…

Closed on Thanksgiving Day! – BLACK FRIDAY (Nov 28) = 7am – 9pm

Small Business Saturday (Nov 29) = 10am – 8pm

Sunday (Nov 30) = Noon – 6pm

Are YOU Hitting the Highways for the Holiday? – AAA estimates that 73 million Americans will be packing their cars and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready? – The Most Important thing to check before traveling = TIRES. – Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread. – Beyond That—A ‘Clean’ car is a Safer car! – Experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer vehicles as they have Advanced Safety Systems and rely on CLEAN Sensors and Cameras to work properly.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Environmental Air Systems, LLC, headquartered in High Point, has chosen Asheboro for a Major Operational Investment that will bring 300 New Jobs and more than $20 Million in upgrades to the City. The expansion supports the company’s growing Specialized Volumetric Modular division, which serves high-demand industries including pharmaceuticals, data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing. The project represents at least $20 million in building renovations, machinery, and equipment—and will offer average annual wages of $55,133.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/air-conditioning-manufacturer-to-bring-300-new-jobs-to-randolph-county/83-98f744ef-4a83-4033-9a1f-16bb67993ee4

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

American Legion Post 290 in King = 10am – 2pm

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Gradual Clearing … High 70

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 34

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny … High 49

Friday: Sunny … High 43