WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday November 26th News

Wednesday November 26th News

wdecker_wbfj
November 28, 2025

WBFJ FAMILY STATION NEWS – Wednesday November 26, 2025
Happy Thanksgiving EVE… Yep, Thanksgiving is, of course, tomorrow.  Four Weeks Later, it’s CHRISTMAS! … Preparation is an Understatement as there is still plenty of Shopping to do, and Meals to Plan! … If this is your First Time cooking a Turkey, or if you just need a few reminders—there’s always help available at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line—which is open Now through December 24th! – 1-800-BUTTERBALL https://www.butterball.com/

 

What About Those Leftovers? – Turkey should be eaten within 3 Days. – Casseroles and Potatoes can be safely consumed up to 5 Days. – Pumpkin Pie?—ANY Egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the 4 Day mark, and that includes store bought pies. – If you Do need leftovers to last longer, simply put them in the freezer. – Remember the SAFE Phrase: When In DOUBT, Throw Them OUT!  https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

 

Here in Winston Salem – Hanes Mall Holiday Shopping Hours

Closed on Thanksgiving Day!BLACK FRIDAY (Nov 28) = 7am – 9pm

Small Business Saturday (Nov 29) = 10am – 8pm

Sunday (Nov 30) = Noon – 6pm

 

Are YOU Hitting the Highways for the Holiday? – AAA estimates that 73 million Americans will be packing their cars and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.  Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready? – The Most Important thing to check before traveling = TIRES. – Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread. – Beyond That—A ‘Clean’ car is a Safer car! – Experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer vehicles as they have Advanced Safety Systems and rely on CLEAN Sensors and Cameras to work properly.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

 

Environmental Air Systems, LLC, headquartered in High Point, has chosen Asheboro for a Major Operational Investment that will bring 300 New Jobs and more than $20 Million in upgrades to the City.  The expansion supports the company’s growing Specialized Volumetric Modular division, which serves high-demand industries including pharmaceuticals, data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing.  The project represents at least $20 million in building renovations, machinery, and equipment—and will offer average annual wages of $55,133.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/air-conditioning-manufacturer-to-bring-300-new-jobs-to-randolph-county/83-98f744ef-4a83-4033-9a1f-16bb67993ee4

 

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

American Legion Post 290 in King = 10am – 2pm

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Gradual Clearing … High 70

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 34

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny … High 49

Friday: Sunny … High 43

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
November 27, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 26, 2025

Tuesday News for November 25, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 25, 2025

OCC: Build a shoebox online

wbfj-verne
November 25, 2025

SUN@5: The Faith Based Mom

wbfj-verne
November 24, 2025

Monday News for November 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 24, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.