Friday Nov 28th News

About 2,100 Children’s pajamas sold on Amazon have been recalled over risks of burn hazards. Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Set could cause “serious injury or death from a burn hazard.” The items were sold between May 2021 and October 2025 for around $31. So far, there have been no injuries reported. If you purchased the recalled pajama sets, please contact Mallimoda for a full refund. https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Mallimoda-Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Burn-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standards-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Mallimoda

Here in Winston Salem – Hanes Mall Holiday Shopping Hours…

BLACK FRIDAY = 7am – 9pm (Expecting 150,000 Shoppers Today!)

Small Business Saturday = 10am – 8pm

Sunday = Noon – 6pm

For a Complete List of Malls and Stores Hours for Today, just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

https://www.wxii12.com/article/black-friday-malls-open-north-carolina/69559562

The United States Postal Service is preparing for an influx of Holiday Shipping and Mail, expecting Higher-than-usual volumes this season. They are Gearing Up to handle as many as 88 Million packages per Day—to Millions of households and businesses Nationwide. To keep up with demands, the USPS has made improvements to its processing systems, but asks that you also package your Patience as the carriers and those serving in the Post Offices will be doing their absolute Best to Serve You! Shipping Deadlines to arrive before Christmas

Dec. 17th: Last day to send Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail

Dec. 18th: Last day to send USPS Priority Mail

Dec. 20th: Last day to send USPS Priority Mail Express

https://www.wxii12.com/article/usps-holiday-shipping-guide-christmas-mail-dates-north-carolina/69568486

The Better Majority of us enjoyed a thoroughly filling meal yesterday for Thanksgiving, for which we should ALL truly BE Thankful. Something we may not Think about, though, is just how much food is thrown out after those Thanksgiving Feasts… 320 MILLION Pounds of Food is thrown away each year. And That’s just after Thanksgiving.

Best way to Avoid the waste is to plan more accordingly as to the true Needs of our meals for any time of the year.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/thanksgiving-food-waste-refed/69570361

What About Those Leftovers? – Remember, Turkey should be eaten within 3 Days. – Casseroles and Potatoes are safe up to 5 Days. – Pumpkin Pie—and ANY Egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the 4 Day mark. – If you Do need leftovers to last longer, simply put them in the freezer. – Remember the SAFE Phrase: When In DOUBT, Throw It OUT! https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

There are a lot of people in North Carolina. But there are more than twice as many Turkeys. According to a 2024 report by the USDA, there are 27 million turkeys across the state. North Carolina is home to a little more than 11 million people, creating a 16 Million difference Between the two. A detailed breakdown by county shows that 13 of the 100 North Carolina counties have more turkeys than residents. Sampson County has by far the most, with nearly 6.5 million turkeys.—That’s enough for each Sampson resident to receive 106 turkeys each! 2 Turkeys new to the Triangle have traded in the farm life for the academic life after a Presidential Pardon—Gobble and Waddle—are now Education Ambassadors at North Carolina State University. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/13-north-carolina-counties-have-more-turkeys-than-residents-according-to-the-usda/



American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30am – 3:00pm

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 43

Gusty Winds may cause Wind Chill Values of 20

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 23

Saturday: Sunny … High 45

Sunday: Cloudy (Chance of Rain) … High 45