Monday News for December 01, 2025

Today is Cyber Monday

One of the BIGGEST online shopping days of the year!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this evening through noon Tuesday.

Surry and Wilkes counties (Foothills) Source: National Weather Service

Mixed precipitation expected overnight.

Mainly Freezing Rain. Possible snow accumulation up to half an inch in the Foothills?

Northwest Piedmont and Foothill communities

Some roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use extreme caution on elevated surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning.

BTW: 55 degrees is the normal HIGH. Sunset around 5:05pm…

How long should we keep those leftovers?

Experts stress to eat those leftovers by the 4th day. *Today is the 4th day!)

*When in doubt, throw them out!

SOURCE: Food Safety Tips https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

Several new laws in North Carolina set to take effect today (Dec 1) including new gun provisions, criminal justice rules, and regulations affecting schools and drivers. WXII

Statewide candidate filing period for the March (mid-term) primary begins TODAY (Dec 1) and ends at noon on Dec. 19. Early Voting for the March 3 (2026) Primary Election begins February 12 and runs through February 28. https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/2026-primary-election.

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

New this morning (9am), Dr. Don Phipps was sworn in as the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Dr. Phipps replaces interim Superintendent Catty Moore, who has led the district through its ongoing budget crisis.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/ws-fcs-new-superintendent-2025/69592443

A small earthquake (magnitude of 1.6) was reported in the Lowgap community of Surry County early Sunday morning around 7am.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/earthquake-reported-surry-county-sunday-north-carolina-triad/69584712

Celebrating the season of Advent.

Sunday (Nov 30) was the first Sunday of Advent

HOPE: “In His name the nations will put their hope” Matthew 12:21 NIV

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his ‘bride’, the church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

Prepping for Winter Weather (AAA)

Ice scraper needed?

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Deep Discounts in December (Clark Howard)

Cyber Monday deals

December 4 is National Cookie Day.

Batteries: The best value in batteries is from the house brands at the Big Box stores such as Costco and Sam’s.

Streaming Devices: Discounts on items like the Roku Streaming Stick or the Amazon Fire TV Stick for up to 50% off.

Semi-Annual Sales: December is one of two months (the other being June) when Bath & Body Works hosts a semi-annual sale online and in stores. Score deals up to 75% off.

December is typically a month when you can save big on tires

After Christmas Gift Wrap & Décor. December is an ideal month to stock up (and save a lot of money) for next year’s celebration if you shop after Christmas.

Holiday Gift Sets. We’re talking everything from lotion and toiletries to pet gift sets. Once we get past Christmas, the prices on these sets will drop a lot!

Final Thought from Clark Howard (consumer advocate and money expert)

December is a great month for deals, as long as your timing is right. Just remember to spend sensibly and within a predetermined budget so you’re not dealing with a nasty debt hangover in January. https://clark.com/save-money/december-deals/

From ‘Jesus Calling’ by the late Sarah Young…

“I am training you to thank Me (Jesus) not only for obvious blessings but also for situations you would never have chosen—a wayward child or spouse; loss of health, home, or employment. This is counterintuitive thankfulness, and it is possible only to the extent that you trust Me (Jesus) at a deep level.

It is also a matter of self-discipline: willing yourself to thank Me even when your circumstances are screaming at you to find a way out…”

‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God’

Philippians 4:6 NIV