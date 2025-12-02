Tuesday News for December 02, 2025

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY till noon for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties

Use caution on elevated surfaces (bridges + overpasses) this morning.

Schools on a 2-hour delay this morning…

Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin, Mt Airy City, Elkin City.

Millennium Charter Academy and White Plains Christian.

Dr. Don Phipps was sworn in as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday morning. Dr. Phipps replaces interim Superintendent Catty Moore, who has led the district through its ongoing budget crisis. https://www.wxii12.com/article/ws-fcs-new-superintendent-2025/69592443

Don Martin, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, announced Monday he will not seek a fourth term on the board – after 12 years as a commissioner. Martin also spent 19 years as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_

Statewide candidate filing period for the March (mid-term) primary began Monday and ends at noon on Dec. 19. Early Voting for the March 3 (2026) Primary Election begins February 12 and runs through February 28. https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/2026-primary-election.

Final week: Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 continues through this Sunday, December 7. Jump on board or make changes to your Medicare coverage now for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Happening now: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) for the 2026-27 school year has officially opened. Students (and parents) will want to fill out the new form sooner than later. FASFA info: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

Also, big changes coming to Pell Grants for 2026: https://studentaid.gov/articles/dont-miss-out-on-pell-grants/

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully. The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to AAA.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will hold its annual Moravian star lighting ceremony TONIGHT (Dec 20 at 5:45pm. Free and open to the public. Location: Top level of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road in downtown Winston-Salem. Press Release

Today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a ‘charitable balance’ to the consumer-focused shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Encouraging all of us to give back through donations, volunteering, and community action.

“Each one must give as (they) have decided in their heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

2 Corinthians 9:7

Our WBFJ Day of Celebration happens this Thursday!

Thank you for listening to and praying for the radio ministry of WBFJ.

You can make your year-end gift in support of WBFJ (right now) online at wbfj.fm

…and Thank you!

Sad announcement: K&W Cafeteria has closed all locations as of Monday.

A news release on their Facebook page stated that the restaurant would be closing its operations immediately (Dec 1), after 88 years. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article

From the company “K&W has always been more than a restaurant – it has been a gathering place, a home for Sunday traditions, and a warm table for millions of families across generations. We are deeply grateful for every guest who walked through our doors, shared a meal with us, and made us part of their lives”

BTW: Verne is heartbroken! But the memories of eating at K&W with family and friends over the years will last a lifetime! 😊

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ‘ring those bells’ (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Tonight, on Focus on the Family on WBFJ…

‘Overcoming Anxiety: Finding Peace in a Hectic World’

Reality: 1 in 5 adults struggle with anxiety and 1 in 4 teens.

With his whole-person approach, Dr. Gregory Jantz shares practical solutions for healthy living. Dr Jantz will help you to attack the three-headed monster of worry, anxiety, and stress by asking you to take personal inventory, choose healthy habits and diet, and address your spiritual needs through God’s Word, prayer, and Christian community. (Best of 2025) Tonight at 9pm on WBFJ

www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/best-of-2025-overcoming-anxiety-finding-peace-in-a-hectic-world/?

Celebrating the season of Advent = HOPE

Last Sunday (Nov 30) was the first Sunday of Advent

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his ‘bride’, the church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

The ‘Good News’ for today…

“Don’t be jealous of sinners, but always honor the Lord.

Then you will truly have hope for the future.

Listen to me, my children!

Be wise and have enough sense to follow the right path”

Proverbs 23:17-19 CEV