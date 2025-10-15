Wednesday October 15th News

Ben’s Original is recalling select ready-to-eat rice products sold at major retailers nationwide due to possible contamination with small, naturally occurring stones that could cause injuries if consumed. The voluntary recall affects specific batches of Ben’s Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/bens-original-recall-ready-rice/507-d2ae5f29-773b-43f2-a6d2-9a61c9ce71ff

Boone, Blowing Rock and the surrounding Mountains are currently showing their “True Colors” as the Peak Season Changes of Fall have arrived this week, and according to Dr. Howie Neufeld—the “Fall Color Guy”—will continue into this coming weekend! – Remember, you can follow the “Fall Color Guy” on Facebook as well as listen for “Fall Color Updates” from Dr. Howie Neufeld Friday Mornings around 6:20 here on your Family Station, WBFJ!

Get Ready for Serious Sticker Shock if you’re one of more than 24 Million People who get Health Coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace then you likely know it is set to Expire at the End of the Year. Impending Higher Prices for next year are leaving many Unsure how they’ll pay for coverage. Those in the Know advise that you not wait for Congress to act before signing up for open enrollment—That way—if Lawmakers Do extend the Premium Program, you’ll have the chance to change your plan later. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/health-insurance-costs-rising-north-carolina-marketplace-premiums-cheap-healthcare-options/83-57909795-fe3e-40a0-a627-5f5432e51767?tbref=hp

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

Bishop McGuiness Catholic High School in Kernersville = 8:30am – 2pm

Bermuda Village in Advance = 10am – 2pm

Early Voting for the November 4th General Election begins Tomorrow (Thursday the 16th). In Forsyth County, Municipal Elections are happening in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown. Early Voting will take place only at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem. https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article/



Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 begins Today and continues through

December 7th. During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1st, 2026.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 70

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 45

Thursday: Sunny … High 66

Friday: Mostly Sunny … High 65