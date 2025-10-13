WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Rowan Helping Ministries (Oct 19)

Rowan Helping Ministries (Oct 19)

wbfj-verne
October 13, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

“God’s Love in Action”

Kyna Grubb, Executive Director of Rowan Helping Ministries

Kyna will share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission of Rowan Helping Ministries. She will explain about the ‘face of need’ in Rowan county (and what that actually looks like). And the need for volunteers is an ongoing challenge (since Covid).

Listen now…

Some of the programs of Rowan Helping Ministries based in Salisbury…

Food Pantries located in Salisbury, East Rowan and West Rowan

Homeless Shelter

The Clothing Center

Jeannie’s Kitchen

Eagle’s Nest Transitional Housing

Crisis Assistance Network

Street Outreach

https://rowanhelpingministries.org/

 

Special event coming up soon…

“Trick or Treat – So others can Eat” Food Drive supporting Rowan Helping Ministry.

Weigh-In Day is Sunday, November 2 from 2 – 5pm at Ralph Ketner Center in Salisbury.

 

Rowan Helping Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October 2025)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 19, 2025)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday October 15th News

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

BETHEL MUSIC CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
October 15, 2025

American Red Cross blood drives (Oct 15 – 22)

wbfj-verne
October 15, 2025

Mercy Me In Concert

wdecker_wbfj
October 14, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.