Rowan Helping Ministries (Oct 19)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

“God’s Love in Action”

Kyna Grubb, Executive Director of Rowan Helping Ministries

Kyna will share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission of Rowan Helping Ministries. She will explain about the ‘face of need’ in Rowan county (and what that actually looks like). And the need for volunteers is an ongoing challenge (since Covid).

Listen now…

Some of the programs of Rowan Helping Ministries based in Salisbury…

Food Pantries located in Salisbury, East Rowan and West Rowan

Homeless Shelter

The Clothing Center

Jeannie’s Kitchen

Eagle’s Nest Transitional Housing

Crisis Assistance Network

Street Outreach

https://rowanhelpingministries.org/

Special event coming up soon…

“Trick or Treat – So others can Eat” Food Drive supporting Rowan Helping Ministry.

Weigh-In Day is Sunday, November 2 from 2 – 5pm at Ralph Ketner Center in Salisbury.

Rowan Helping Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October 2025)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 19, 2025)