Thursday October 16th News

Aldi is Promising a Cheaper Thanksgiving Dinner Meal this year, with its 10-person deal costing $4 per person. Announced Wednesday, the meal offers everything necessary for a Traditional Holiday Feast for just $40. The 2025 Meal includes 21 products, including a Turkey and the ingredients to make Nine Traditional Sides. Shoppers can make a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie with its meal package.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/aldi-thanksgiving-dinner-price/507-f71b7ffa-e379-4775-93ad-d41049cd06b3?tbref=hp

Early Voting for the November 4th General Election begins Today. In Forsyth County, Municipal Elections are active in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown. Early Voting will take place only at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem. You can find a NC Election Guide by clicking the Link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/your-north-carolina-election-guide/



Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 began Yesterday and continues through

December 7th. During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1st, 2026.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

High Point University has announced that incoming Freshmen will be eligible to earn a Tuition Free Master’s Degree, resulting in up to $80,000 saved. The program is for HPU students who are admitted and enrolled for fall 2026. They will have the option to apply for one of 10 Master’s Programs for Zero dollars in Tuition. Said Tuition is Completely free for students living on HPU Campus, but students that live elsewhere and complete their degree online can get 50% off on tuition. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/high-point-university-tuition-free-masters-10-programs/83-81ce095d-8181-41a5-9ba5-88a048853b66?tbref=hp

State and local leaders gathered to break ground on the first of two state-of-the-art buildings planned at Guilford Tech. When finished, the 70,000-square-foot building will be where students will learn to use the latest technology in aviation manufacturing. The soaring demand for skilled workers makes a facility like the new building at GTCC a huge win for students and companies looking to hire. The first building is scheduled to open in the spring of 2027. https://www.wxii12.com/article/gtcc-breaks-ground-new-aviation-campus/69048432

YouTube says it has Resolved any Issues with the platform after hundreds of thousands of YouTube users reported issues watching videos Wednesday evening. There were more than 350,000 reports of problems with YouTube on “DownDetector” as of 8:15 p.m. ET. YouTube TV and YouTube Music also saw a surge of reports around the same time.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/is-youtube-down-thousands-report-issues-video-error/507-4ad09986-f0b7-4572-aaf1-2a895dda9d60?tbref=hp



A Duo that’s entertained radio audiences across the country for decades will soon be off the air. The “Big Show with John Boy and Billy” will end on Dec. 31st! Paired together since 1980, John Boy & Billy have been a staple on radio. Currently in syndication to nearly 50 Stations Nationwide, the show was syndicated primarily on classic rock and country music stations. It’s not known if the pair will continue their show in any format in 2026. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/big-show-with-john-boy-billy-ending-radio-run/507-8bec7cd6-607b-4a29-b6ad-33eda2630a82?tbref=hp

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

Southwest Guilford High School in HP = 9:30am – 3pm

Jerry Long YMCA on Peace Haven Road (Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Rd (Greensboro) = 2pm – 6:30pm

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 71

Tonight: Clear … Low 44

Friday: Sunny … High 70

Sat. & Sun: Sunny … High 78