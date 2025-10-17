Friday October 17th News

Yesterday it was Uncle Ben’s Rice and Today there’s a Recall on 12-Drawer Dressers sold on Amazon. WLIVE Fabric is recalling 76,500 of the Dressers due to the risk of injury or death from a tip-over hazard. While there are Several different colors of these Dressers, the common denominator is “ASNG092”, which is printed on the product packaging. Owners can contact WLIVE for instructions on how to dispose of the Dressers and then receive a Full Refund by submitting a photo demonstrating disposal of the dressers to WLIVE’s website, found on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com https://myfox8.com/news/dressers-sold-on-amazon-recalled-due-to-tip-over-hazard/



The Annual WOOLY WORM Festival takes place in Banner Elk, Tomorrow (Saturday Oct. 18th)!

The “Folklore” and/or “Science”? – More Black Stripes: A Harsh, Cold, and Severe Winter—the number of Black segments is said to indicate how many weeks the cold weather will last. Wider Brown Band: A Milder Winter. – MORE Brown Segments: A Milder Winter.

Along with the Woolly Worm Races, there are Crafts and Food Vendors… Live Entertainment and Children’s Activities. The Winning Worm on Saturday gets a $1,000 Prize and the honor of “Forecasting” the Winter Weather for the High Country. www.NCHighCountryFall.com

Early Voting for the November 4th General Election is Underway and will continue through November 1st. Municipal Elections in Forsyth County are active in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown. Early Voting is available only at the Forsyth County Government Center in downtown Winston-Salem. If you choose to vote on Election Day, Nov. 4th, you must vote at your specific, assigned precinct polling place. A North Carolina Election Guide by clicking the Link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/your-north-carolina-election-guide/



After an Extended time of more rain than many areas needed, here in North Carolina, it would seem that Someone turned the faucet Off around the end of August. Now a huge part of the state in experiencing Drought Conditions. That affects a Number of different things, including the Colors on the Canvas of the Changing Leaves, as Drought usually leads to Less Color. More so than that, though, is the battle that many Farmers are now facing, with the lack of Rain Downsizing NC Crops. While Farmers are looking to the skies for Rain—City Officials are preparing for something Else——SNOW—as training for Winter Treatments is already underway.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-drought-to-snow-prep/83-25465092-4ee7-4a5d-9342-7d457c5d3fc1?tbref=hp

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 is also underway and continues through

December 7th. During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1st, 2026.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

Aldi is Promising a Cheaper Thanksgiving Dinner Meal this year, with its 10-person deal costing $4 per person. The meal offers everything necessary for a Traditional Holiday Feast for just $40. The 2025 Meal includes 21 products, including a Turkey and the ingredients to make Nine Traditional Sides. Shoppers can make a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie with its meal package.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/aldi-thanksgiving-dinner-price/507-f71b7ffa-e379-4775-93ad-d41049cd06b3?tbref=hp

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

North Davidson Library on Critcher Drive (Welcome) = 9:00am – 1:00pm

Forsyth Country Day School at 5501 Shallowford Rd (Lewisville) = 9:00am – 1:30pm

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church in Wallburg = 1:30pm – 6:00pm

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 70

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 49

Saturday: Sunny … High 78

Sunday: Showers and Breezy … High 74