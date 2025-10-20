Monday October 20th News

Wake Forest University announced that admitted undergraduates from North Carolina with annual family incomes less than $200,000 per year can attend tuition-free, beginning for students admitted for the 2026 Fall Semester. The initiative is called the North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University and it demonstrates the school’s deep commitment to students from North Carolina, who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost, allowing realization that ‘Wake Forest is within your reach.’ https://myfox8.com/news/wake-forest-university-will-be-tuition-free-for-admitted-students-from-north-carolina-families-earning-less-than-200000/

The Current Question is: Are SNAP Benefits in Jeopardy in North Carolina? SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Formerly known as the Food Stamp program) provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget. States have been put on notice: Stop making so many mistakes, or lose funding for food assistance. Starting with the 2028 fiscal year, states with an error rate of higher than 6% will start losing federal funding for SNAP! North Carolina’s SNAP error rate was 10.21% for fiscal year 2024. The deadline to comply with several other provisions is coming up in November. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/are-snap-benefits-in-jeopardy-in-north-carolina/

The Marine Corps League of Winston-Salem said they are already receiving applications for assistance ahead of Christmas, so the league is facing a big need for more donations. Organizers are asking people to donate new unwrapped toys for kids—ages one to twelve—to be dropped off at a collection box or at their distribution center at the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. https://www.wxii12.com/article/help-toys-for-tots-bring-a-smile-to-a-childs-face-this-holiday-season/69071480

M.C.I. Foods Inc. has recalled over 91,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen breakfast burritos and wraps containing eggs due to a possible Listeria contamination. The company, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, says the burritos and wraps were made between Sept. 17th and Oct. 14th spanning three labels: El Mas Fino, Los Cabos and Midamar—Check the company’s website for more info at loscabosmexicanfoods.com https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/frozen-breakfast-burritos-wraps-recalled-listeria-concerns/507-c62c8197-905c-4e1d-be86-706a2455b289?tbref=hp

During this time of Division and Violence in America, an effort is underway to help put America on a better Spiritual track. The move to create a national “Day of the Bible” got its start in Pennsylvania, where Keystone State legislators are already fighting back with the WORD of GOD. This year, Pennsylvania State Legislators Stephanie Borowicz and Doug Mastriano spearheaded a move that now declares September 12th the “Day of the Bible” in Pennsylvania. The move is now gaining steam with a resolution introduced in Congress to recognize the day Nationwide. Mastriano believes Change is in the Air. https://cbn.com/news/politics/were-restoring-bible-pa-legislators-declare-day-bible-amid-national-push

Operation Blessing has announced the appointment of Drew Friedrich as its New President. The former COO of Operation Blessing says he will not only build on OB’s strong legacy, but expand its nearly five decades to impact even more communities around the world. As OB approaches its 50th anniversary, they will continue their five core pillars — clean water, hunger relief, medical care, disaster response, and child development — while embracing new strategies for innovation, local partnership, and community-led transformation.

