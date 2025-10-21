Tuesday News for October 21, 2025

Tuesday will be the warmest afternoon of the week. Expect a drop in temps back into the 60s through the weekend! Fall is here to stay.

Look up! The annual Orionid Meteor Shower is peaking this week (Oct 21–23). Best viewing: Away from city lights after midnight through dawn. Expect to see about 20 meteors per hour. www.amsmeteors.org/2025/10/viewing-the-orionid-meteor-shower-in-2025/

PTI Job Fair this afternoon from 3pm – 7pm (Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro)

Meet with employers from across the airport campus, explore a variety of career paths, and take advantage of on-the-spot interviews.

Bring updated resumes and dress to impress.

Free parking is available for job fair attendees (validated at event).

Please enter the main terminal on the departures level thru door #3 by American Airlines.

Bonus: Everyone who registers at the event will be entered into a raffle to win one of two $50 gift cards! Details at https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, Oct 21

Centenary UMC on W 5th Street (Winston-Salem) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point = 1pm – 6pm

Southeastern Stokes Middle in Walnut Cove = 2pm – 6:30pm

Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Courtney Elementary in Yadkinville = 1pm – 5pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

A cold and snowy winter ahead! That’s the prediction of ‘Billy’ the winning Woolly Worm at this year’s Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk over the weekend. ‘Billy’ gets the honor of predicting this year’s High Country winter weather. BTW: There are 13 body segments to a woolly worm. Each segment (which is a variation of black and brown) corresponds to 13 weeks of winter weather. NOTE: Saturday’s festival had record attendance. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to Hurricane Helene.

https://www.skisoutheast.com/saturdays-woolly-worm-festival-winner-is-announced/

After removing AM radio from its electric vehicles, Tesla is now eliminating FM radio from its newest entry-level models, even as lawmakers in DC push to keep AM tuners mandatory in all vehicles. https://radioink.com/2025/10/21/after-am-cuts-tesla-dropping-fm-radio-from-entry-level-models/

Day 21 of the Federal Government shut-down

Both parties face mounting pressure to resolve the gridlock, with hundreds of thousands of government workers still furloughed (meaning no paycheck).

Senate staffers will now go without pay for the duration of the funding lapse.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/21/politics/government-shutdown-congress-federal-workers-analysis

Renew online!! Many drivers in North Carolina are going ‘online’ to renew their licenses at record levels. More than 18,000 renewals have been completed online in just two weeks since Senate Bill 245, the “Expand Remote Drivers License Services” took effect in late September. The law lets both REAL ID and non–REAL ID license holders renew online for a second consecutive time, reducing the need for in-person visits. NC-DMV estimates the new online services will reduce foot traffic at DMV location by up to 400,000 customers. BTW: 87% of DMV customers are walk-ins.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/dmv-sees-spike-in-online-renewals-after-law-change/

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 continues through Dec 7, 2025.

During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

An appeals court has handed the Trump administration a legal victory after ruling it can deploy National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, despite strong objections from leaders in the city and the state.

Former President Joe Biden has finished a round of radiation therapy in his treatment for prostate cancer. Biden turns 83 in November.

