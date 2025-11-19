Wednesday Word

“To all who mourn in Israel,

He will give a crown of beauty for ashes,

a joyous blessing instead of mourning,

festive praise instead of despair.

In their righteousness, they will be like great oaks

that the Lord has planted for His own glory.”

Isaiah 61:3

Greetings friend,

Today is my daughter Taylor’s birthday. Whenever I see this bible verse, especially the part about “beauty for ashes,” I think of her. Life really wasn’t fair for Taylor growing up.

Before she was even 2 years old her Mom and Dad separated, and were later divorced. She was left with a broken family, parents who had problems getting along even after they were divorced, being shuffled from house to house and no siblings to relate to. And that wasn’t where it ended.

Later on, she had to also deal with men other than her Dad moving in to live with her and her Mom, a Dad who struggled with depression, her Mom moving away to another state and her Dad going to the Rescue Mission to live for 2 years. Add to that a young man who broke her heart after 5 years of being together, and you end up with a young lady who could have ended up taking a lot of wrong turns down the road of life.

But someone else came into her life at a young age that promised to “never leave her or forsake her,” and she accepted Him as her Lord and Savior. He put people in her life, like a Christian Paw Paw who loved her dearly, Christian neighbors who loved her like one of their own, and a loving church family. I prayed for God to bring a Christian man into her life and He answered that prayer with a wonderful, loving “Brother Son.” (That’s what I call him). Last month they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. They’ve also been blessed with 2 beautiful boys (My little men), Easton and Beckett. Though she never would have imagined being a “Boy Mom,” she is the best I’ve ever seen. Today we have a loving relationship and I’m now blessed with the opportunity to go to church with my family.

I’ve seen firsthand how God can take any situation and bring “Beauty from ashes,” just like He’s done with my beautiful, sweet little girl.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis