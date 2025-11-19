WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 on WBFJ (Nov 23, 2025)

wbfj-verne
November 19, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

Living well with diabetes
Sandy Adcock, Novant Health – ‘Intensive Diabetes Management’ in Winston-Salem, shares more about early detection and diagnosis of diabetes.
Living well with Diabetes (Novant Health) info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/
November is Diabetes Awareness Month

 

FAFSA 101 with financial expert Jack Wallace
Despite the recent government shutdown, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2026-27 school year has officially opened, but don’t delay! https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

 

We’re talking turkey with Butterball expert Nicole Johnson
Topic: Helpful Tips for a successful Thanksgiving feast!
Butterball Turkey Talk Line is available 24-7 through the holidays.
1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)
https://www.butterball.com

Listen to our program now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (November 23, 2025)

