Thursday News for November 20, 2025

Today is national ‘Rural Health Day’. Did you know that nearly 61 million Americans call rural communities’ home? Today we honor the dedicated healthcare professionals who are meeting the needs of our rural communities. Learn more at powerofrural.org

FREE coat giveaway (10-noon) this morning at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army

on North Trade Street (Nov 20). The next Free coat giveaway will be DEC 4 (Thurs).

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Nov 20

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Med Solutions Compounding Pharmacy – a local pharmacy – is looking to buy the former Forsyth County courthouse building in downtown Winston-Salem, which has been vacant for more than two years.

Med Solutions Compounding Pharmacy produces custom medications

https://www.wfdd.org/politics-government/2025-11-18/pharmacy-eyes-purchase-of-forsyth-hall-of-justice

Teen driver certificates are now available online. Chief administrators of private and home and schools can now request Driving Eligibility Certificates (DECs) electronically rather than by paper copy. DECs are required for high school students under the age of 18 to obtain a North Carolina driver’s license or learner’s permit.

www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2025/11/12/teen-driver-certificates-now-available-online-private-and-home-schools

An invitation only funeral service today to remember former Vice President Dick Cheney who passed away on November 3 at the age of 84.

The service (11am) will take place at the Washington National Cathedral and over 1,000 guests are expected to attend. Former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden will pay their respects, along with former vice presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle. Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, played a key role in shaping U.S. national and policy.

*Flags around the state (and nation) will remain at half-staff through sunset.

https://www.newsweek.com/dick-cheney-funeral-watch-attendeese-tributes-live-updates-11081005

One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck, according to a Bank of America study released last week. www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

“Our mobile kitchens prepared 493,181 hot meals in the aftermath of Helene”

-Baptists on Mission

Even before Hurricane Helene struck western NC last year, disaster response teams with Baptists On Mission were already in action. Volunteers staffed 6 mobile kitchens, operated shower and laundry units, cleared trees and mud from homes, and chaplains provided support to homeowners. www.baptistsonmission.org

‘We’re grateful for every hand and heart that served our neighbors’

“Praise the Lord. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;

His love endures forever” Psalm 106:1

At the Box Office: ‘Sarah’s Oil’ still in the Top 10 (#5 on Tuesday)

‘Sarah’s Oil’ is a remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s. Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes. *Check out movie reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/true-story-sarahs-oil-gods-hand-making-americas-youngest-black-millionaire

Truliant Federal Credit Union is now ‘leasing’ its Winston-Salem headquarters and Hanes Mall operational properties, along with four branches. Truliant recently sold these properties for a combined $89 million to a Los Angeles group, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The deal represents a sale-leaseback transaction – where a company selling an asset it owns, such as a building or equipment, and then immediately leases it back from the new owner.

Truliant, with 38 branches, primarily in the Triad and Charlotte, has “no plans to relocate or close any branches or facilities and will maintain full operational control of the properties.” https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/real-estate/article

Friday…

High School Football: Area teams advancing to the third round of the State Playoffs

*These games will be played this Friday, Nov 21…

West Forsyth at Cornelius Hough

Reagan at Mooresville

Oak Grove at Concord Robinson

Central Davidson hosting North Pitt

Walkertown at Eastern Randolph

Mount Airy hosting Shelby

Starmount hosting South Stanly

South Davidson hosting Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_3d3242da-148f-4d6e-a041-27dab0c91bd4.html

Traffic Alert in Davidson County: Nighttime road closures (Thomasville)

Both directions of Highway 29 near National Highway will be CLOSED nightly (8pm – 6am) starting Friday evening (Nov 21) through Wednesday (Nov 26)- weather permitting. NC DOT

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/nighttime-closures-on-davidson-county-highway-begins-nov-21-with-detours/article