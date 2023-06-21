Wednesday Word

The Simplicity of the Gospel

Every generation is responsible to saturate themselves in the gospel that Jesus preached,

so much, that when false gospels or impartial gospels or His truth labeled as gospel pops up

it can be truthfully and rightfully exposed. The entire gospel in of itself is counterintuitive.

Especially how the world thinks, operates and through their actions, Christianity is upside down to them.

When you deny yourself, you find Jesus

When you shut out the world’s static, you can hear the Holy Spirit

When you give up what you want, you realize what is most valuable

When you slow down (especially work), you can finally enjoy your family

When you are generous, you learn it’s more blessed to give than to receive

When you stop coveting, you appreciate what you have

However, none of this can happen, without us receiving the Agape love from God.

It takes a daily renewing of the mind to pour ourselves in the good news that Jesus preached,

that He is king and He is calling us under His rule. The gospel is simple yet complex to many.

Jesus is King, love Him with all your heart, soul and mind and love your neighbor as yourself.

Mark 12:30-31 (NIV)

Kurt