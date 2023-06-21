Gray is the new ‘white’ for interior walls?

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
June 21, 2023

If you plan to sell your house in 2023, it’s time to go gray.

For the last decade or so, real estate experts have advised homeowners to paint their walls a variation of white to appeal to the broadest range of buyers. But a new paint color analysis from Zillow (online real estate marketplace) has found that ‘gray’ is what people are looking for in 2023. And not just any gray—buyers are looking for ‘dark, moody walls that add a feeling of coziness and comfort’.

Buyers are willing to pay more for gray, too: Offers for houses with gray walls in the living room or bedroom(s) averaged $1,755 more than other colors, according to Zillow’s analysis

https://www.bhg.com/top-paint-colors-to-sell-house-zillow-2023-7547007#:~:text

Why gray?  “Gray is the color of retreat, As we come out of the pandemic and return to our hectic lives, buyers want home to be a refuge. They want to withdraw and escape from the uncertainty of the outside world, and rooms enveloped in dark gray can create that feeling of security.”   

Mehnaz Khan, a color psychology specialist and interior designer in Albany, New York.

www.yahoo.com/entertainment/d-surprised-paint-colors-could-120000789.html

 

 

