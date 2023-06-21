Wednesday News for June 20, 2023

Summer Solstice: Summer officially began at 10:58am this morning. Wednesday is the ‘Longest day’ of the year based on actual hours of daylight…

A ‘Flood Watch’ continues for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible across most of the Piedmont Triad. Some areas of the Piedmont Triad could see over 5 inches of rain through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Power Outages this morning (updated at 11am)

Forsyth county = nearly a 1,000 people without power. Wilkes = +700.

‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ Participating Cinemark movie theaters are offering $1.50 Wednesdays (9:30am showings) all summer long – now through August 10. Participating theaters in our listening area include Cinemark Tinseltown Salisbury and Cinemark Asheboro. www.cinemark.com/smctheatres2023

Update: A Canadian aircraft has detected “underwater noise” in the search for the missing mini-submarine. The small sub called Titan, with five crew members aboard, was last heard from on Sunday during a dive to explore the wreckage of The Titanic south of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic. The oxygen supply on board is limited.

BTW: The Titanic sits at the bottom of the ocean nearly two miles below the surface southeast of Newfoundland, Canada. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/underwater-noises-titan-missing-titanic-sub/article_66a546c6-9ea9-5c47-a1cf-0ea1471e1b2e.html

WS/FC Schools is hosting a ‘Virtual Career Fair’

THIS AFTERNOON (June 21) from 4pm till 6pm.

You must upload your resume to register https://bit.ly/wsfcssummercareerfair23

College World Series in Omaha.

Florida vs. TCU at 2pm this afternoon (ESPN)

Wake Forest Baseball team plays LSU at 7pm (ESPN)

*The Deacs are one win away from heading to the Championship series.

https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-06-16/2023-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule-omaha

“Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium”

Updated: That’s the new name that will be going up on Wake Forest’s football stadium- soon. The college and Allegacy (which is based in Winston-Salem) making the announcement this morning. BTW: the Demon Deacons open the football season on Aug. 31 at Allegacy Stadium against Elon (6pm).

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-football-stadium-has-a-new-name—allegacy-stadium/article

Update: Pastor Robert Morris, lead pastor with Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas, is recuperating after ‘emergency back surgery’ earlier this week to correct a ‘herniated disc pressing against his sciatic nerve.’ The back surgery was completely successful. Now, the healing. Pastor Morris hopes to be back in the pulpit in August…

https://www.facebook.com/gatewaypeople

*‘Worship & the Word’ with Pastor Robert Morris is heard daily on WBFJ-FM.

https://pastorrobert.com/about/

If you plan to sell your house in 2023, it’s time to go gray?

For the last decade or so, real estate experts have advised homeowners to paint their walls a variation of white to appeal to the broadest range of buyers.

But a new paint color analysis from Zillow (online real estate marketplace) has found that ‘gray’ is what people are looking for in 2023. And not just any gray—buyers are looking for ‘dark, moody walls that add a feeling of coziness and comfort’. Buyers are willing to pay more for gray, too: Offers for houses with gray walls in the living room or bedroom(s) averaged $1,755 more than other colors, according to Zillow’s analysis

https://www.bhg.com/top-paint-colors-to-sell-house-zillow-2023-7547007#:~:text

Why gray? “Gray is the color of retreat, As we come out of the pandemic and return to our hectic lives, buyers want home to be a refuge. They want to withdraw and escape from the uncertainty of the outside world, and rooms enveloped in dark gray can create that feeling of security.” Mehnaz Khan, a color psychology specialist and interior designer in Albany, New York. www.yahoo.com/entertainment/d-surprised-paint-colors-could-120000789.html

Today is the Longest Day (June 21).

The Alzheimer’s Association (on this summer solstice day) to remember and support those (especially caregivers) who ‘fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s’ on a daily basis. Learn more. Get resources at alz.org/thelongestday.

NOTE: An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. In North Carolina, 369,000 caregivers provide a total of 533 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $8 billion.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to two federal tax charges, and no contest to an illegal gun charge, receiving no jail time.