Pastor Robert Morris resting after ‘immediate surgery’

June 21, 2023

Update: Pastor Robert Morris, lead pastor with Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas, is recuperating after ‘emergency back surgery’ earlier this week to correct a ‘herniated disc pressing against his sciatic nerve.’ The back surgery was completely successful. Now, the healing. Pastor Morris hopes to be back in the pulpit in August…

Prayer Points: 1. Quick and painless healing process. 2. To be able to sleep well. 3. Complete and total healing. Thank you for all your prayers!

https://www.facebook.com/gatewaypeople

*‘Worship & the Word’ with Pastor Robert Morris is heard daily on WBFJ-FM. 

https://pastorrobert.com/about/

 

 

 

 

 

