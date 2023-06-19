WHAT'S NEW
UNION CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 20: Syrian refugees are welcomed to the United States at a party in their honor at the North Hudson Islamic Educational Center in Union City, New Jersey on Sunday Dec. 20, 2015. (Photo by Damon Dahlen, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption ***

World Refugee Awareness

June 19, 2023
June 19, 2023

June is World Refugee Awareness Month

 Tuesday (June 20) is World Refugee Day

 The average refugee spends 2 years waiting for their resettlement case to be approved.  U.S. resettlement candidates are interviewed by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They also undergo extensive security and medical screening while they wait for the case to be approved.  https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

 

World Relief Triad is a faith-based , nonprofit organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into Triad communities since 1987. World Relief’s mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable – to bring hope, healing and transformation.  World Relief’s work in the US focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country.

 

Volunteer. Donate. Pray. Details: https://worldrelief.org/triad/

 

International Festival 2023 hosted by World Relief Triad happening Saturday (June 24) from 4-8pm at Elevation Church in Winston Salem. Enjoy food from around the globe, music & performances, games and activities for all ages, inflatables, vendors, dessert trucks & more! This event is free and open to all. (Donations accepted).  https://worldrelief.org/triad/events/international-festival/

https://sbee.link/mpvyb4qdch

 

Our 2021 interview with Rob Cassell, former director of World Relief Triad.  Listen now…

