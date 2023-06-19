June is World Refugee Awareness Month

Tuesday (June 20) is World Refugee Day

The average refugee spends 2 years waiting for their resettlement case to be approved. U.S. resettlement candidates are interviewed by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They also undergo extensive security and medical screening while they wait for the case to be approved. https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

World Relief Triad is a faith-based , nonprofit organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into Triad communities since 1987. World Relief’s mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable – to bring hope, healing and transformation. World Relief’s work in the US focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country.

Volunteer. Donate. Pray. Details: https://worldrelief.org/triad/

International Festival 2023 hosted by World Relief Triad happening Saturday (June 24) from 4-8pm at Elevation Church in Winston Salem. Enjoy food from around the globe, music & performances, games and activities for all ages, inflatables, vendors, dessert trucks & more! This event is free and open to all. (Donations accepted). https://worldrelief.org/triad/events/international-festival/

