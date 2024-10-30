WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 30, 2024

Batman Likes Apples!!

Halloween is tomorrow. Did you know that Americans alone spend nearly $11.6 billon, second only to Christmas and over $100 per household each year on Halloween? Which brings me to the question of personal motivation. Personal Motivation seems to be the common denominator of almost every decision we make and that behavior has emotions tied to it, including Halloween and here’s the proof… true story.

One Halloween night a mom left a bowl of candy and a bowl of apples on the front porch for trick-treaters because she and her family were not going to be home. When she returned home later that night, she notice an empty bowl and a nearly full bowl of apples! So next year when Halloween rolled around, she had an idea. She did the same thing as the year before, a bowl of candy, bowl of apples, but this year, she added one thing. Next to the bowl of apples, she placed a life-size cutout of Batman that simply said, “Batman likes apples.” When she returned home and to her dismay, she noticed that about half the candy was gone, however all the apples had been taken!! The issue was totally re-framed, the kids saw the choice of an apple as something cool, something interesting, rather than something their parents told them to choose, because Batman likes apples!!

The power of suggestion and influence at work. It’s the same with being a Christian and a Christ-like role model for your children, family, co-workers and neighbors. So here’s the question… What are you motivated and influenced by?

Ephesians 5:12
Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children; and walk in love, just as Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God as a fragrant aroma. 

– KURT

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 30, 2024

MISSION 5K

wdecker_wbfj
October 30, 2024

Wednesday News for October 30, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 30, 2024

SUN@5: Nov 3, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 29, 2024

Tuesday News for October 29, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 29, 2024

WBFJ PRIVATE SCREENING: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

wdecker_wbfj
October 29, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.