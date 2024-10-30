Wednesday Word

Batman Likes Apples!!

Halloween is tomorrow. Did you know that Americans alone spend nearly $11.6 billon, second only to Christmas and over $100 per household each year on Halloween? Which brings me to the question of personal motivation. Personal Motivation seems to be the common denominator of almost every decision we make and that behavior has emotions tied to it, including Halloween and here’s the proof… true story.

One Halloween night a mom left a bowl of candy and a bowl of apples on the front porch for trick-treaters because she and her family were not going to be home. When she returned home later that night, she notice an empty bowl and a nearly full bowl of apples! So next year when Halloween rolled around, she had an idea. She did the same thing as the year before, a bowl of candy, bowl of apples, but this year, she added one thing. Next to the bowl of apples, she placed a life-size cutout of Batman that simply said, “Batman likes apples.” When she returned home and to her dismay, she noticed that about half the candy was gone, however all the apples had been taken!! The issue was totally re-framed, the kids saw the choice of an apple as something cool, something interesting, rather than something their parents told them to choose, because Batman likes apples!!

The power of suggestion and influence at work. It’s the same with being a Christian and a Christ-like role model for your children, family, co-workers and neighbors. So here’s the question… What are you motivated and influenced by?

Ephesians 5:12

Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children; and walk in love, just as Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God as a fragrant aroma.

– KURT