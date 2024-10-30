Wednesday News for October 30, 2024

Normal HIGH temperature: 67 degrees. SUNSET at around 6:26pm this evening…

*Time change: Fall back ONE HOUR before going to bed Saturday night

In-person Early Voting ends this Saturday afternoon (Nov 2) at 3pm statewide. General Election Day next Tuesday (Nov 5) www.ncsbe.gov/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

View your sample ballot, check out the link from the NC State Board of Elections

on our News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

RECALL: A recent nationwide baby powder recall has been expanded. Reason: Potential asbestos contamination! According to the FDA, the recall impacts hundreds of cases of Dynacare Baby Powder products that were sold on or after January 2024. The products were sold in 35 states including North Carolina.

If you have any questions, call 888-396-8200

https://myfox8.com/news/baby-powder-sold-in-35-states-recalled-due-to-potential-asbestos-contamination/

Walking pneumonia is joining whooping cough and RSV on the list of lung infections making children sick this fall. Children who have lingering coughs may have a type of walking pneumonia – called My-co-plasma – that’s been surging. https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/25/health/walking-pneumonia-surging-kids/index.html?

Teri Garr, known for her work in films like “Mr. Mom” and “Tootsie,” passed away on Tuesday after battling MS (or multiple sclerosis) for over twenty years.

Teri Garr was 79. CNN

World Series: The Yankees finally getting a win Tuesday night over the Dodgers.

Game 5 TONIGHT in New York (on Fox) LA up 3 games to 1.

Update: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

Shoebox processing in Charlotte begins Nov. 23

Shoebox processing in Boone begins Nov. 27

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center