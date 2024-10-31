Thursday News for October 31, 2024

Normal HIGH temperature: 66 degrees. SUNSET at around 6:24pm this evening…

*Time change: Fall back ONE HOUR before going to bed Saturday night

In-person Early Voting ends this Saturday afternoon (Nov 2) at 3pm statewide.

General Election Day next Tuesday (Nov 5) www.ncsbe.gov/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

View your sample ballot, check out the link from the NC State Board of Elections on our News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Today is ‘All Hallows Eve’

Check out area ‘Trunk n Treat’ gatherings at wbfj.fm

Carving Turnips???

People in Ireland and Scotland originally used turnips as lanterns.

Do you love the candy corn? Someone does…

Close to 25 million pounds of candy corn is produced annually in the US.

Did you know. 100 grams of dark chocolate has as many antioxidants as 100 grams of spinach, prunes, raisins, kale, and brussels sprouts combined.

So every day let’s “taste and see that the LORD is good.”

-Psalm 34:8

Two roads in downtown Winston-Salem will have a different traffic pattern in 2025.

Liberty and Main streets, currently one-way streets, will be converted into two-way streets. The entire length of both streets (Liberty and Main) will be converted to two-way traffic. The cost: Over $5 million dollars. Yikes…

*The streets will stay open during the work, with some exceptions. https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/main-and-liberty-streets-in-winston-salem-to-convert-to-two-way-traffic/

World Series: The Los Angeles Dodgers winning their 8th World Series in franchise history last night. The Dodgers rallied to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/30/sport/yankees-dodgers-world-series-game-5-spt-intl/index.html

Fire Safety Tip

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ (on average) every 36 hours.

Today is Reformation Day https://sojo.net/articles/what-reformation-day

Martin Luther’s nailing of his Ninety-Five Theses to the church door on October 31, 1517, provoked a debate that eventually led to the Protestant Reformation.

Few would have suspected that the sound of a hammer striking the castle church door in Wittenberg, Germany, would soon be heard around the world and lead ultimately to the greatest transformation of Western society since the apostles first preached the Gospel throughout the Roman empire.

*Luther’s main idea: that Man enters heaven not through sacraments like baptism or indulgences, but through faith alone — “sola fide,” in the Latin of the church. Luther had five “solas” he believed Christians needed: faith, Scripture, Jesus, grace, and glory. https://www.ligonier.org/learn/articles/what-reformation-day-all-about

The Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade will be held this Saturday (Nov 2) starting at 10am on Fourth Street then to Liberty Street, ending at First Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Expect street closures along the parade route between 8am and noon on Saturday.

*FYI: Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th nationwide.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-police-close-streets-for-parade/article

Relief efforts continue in western NC…

Volunteers needed: Anchor Ridge Regional Distribution Center in N Wilkesboro

Packing / sorting / loading / unloading trucks / assisting families / delivering supplies to other counties / answering phones / light office tasks / directing traffic and more!

(Just show up!) Info at (336) 818-0995 https://anchorridge.org

*Anchor Ridge Ministries – assisting families in need in the Appalachian mountains –

is a past WBFJ Ministry of the Month.

Update: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Oct 31.

Phoenix Academy High School Building in High Point till 1pm

UNC School of the Arts (South Main St, Winston Salem) till 2pm

State Employees Credit Union Penny Road (High Point) till 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The November meeting of High Point Heroes Club is this Friday (NOV 1).

Location: HP Parks and Rec building (136 Northpoint Avenue, High Point).

Army Veteran Don Williams will be sharing. Dinner (Chick-Fil-A) will be provided!

The event is FREE. Call Timpani Troxler to RSVP at 336 – 883 – 3483.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm