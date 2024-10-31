WHAT'S NEW
High Point Heroes Club: November meeting

October 31, 2024

The November meeting of High Point Heroes Club is this Friday (NOV 1) at HP Parks and Rec building (136 Northpoint Avenue, High Point).  Army Veteran Don Williams will be sharing.   Dinner (Chick-Fil-A) will be provided!  The event is FREE.

Call Timpani Troxler to RSVP at 336 – 883 – 3483. 

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

Timpani Troxler, ASPIRE Program Director with the City of High Point Parks and Rec Department                                                       Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

 

 

