SUN@5: November 03, 2024

As relief efforts continue in Western North Carolina, learn more about the 12 additional NC counties that are now eligible for FEMA assistance.

Briana Fenton, media relations specialist with FEMA, provides timely information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, what to expect after applying and how to avoid scams.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Plus

Election Day tips from Adam Moore, deputy director with Davidson County Board of Elections.

Don’t forget your photo ID, print your sample ballot (do your research before you go to the polls).

Do you know where you should vote this Tuesday, November 5? Hint: You will have to vote at your specific precinct.

And dress comfortable! Be patient…you may have to wait in line!

Helpful links

North Carolina State Board of Election website: www.ncsbe.gov/

Photo ID Requirement. What’s acceptable at www.bringitnc.gov

Davidson County Board of Elections https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 3, 2024)

