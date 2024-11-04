Monday News for November 04, 2024

Normal HIGH temperature: 65 degrees. SUNSET at 5:20pm this evening…

Did you remember to check your battery-powered smoke detectors

and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend?

General Election Day this Tuesday, November 5.

Polls statewide will open at 6:30am till 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Bring your photo ID. You must be registered. You must vote at your assigned voting precinct in your county of residence on Election day.

View your sample ballot, lookup your polling place: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

NC State Board of Elections link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm www.ncsbe.gov/

*Something to ‘unite’ all of us = Tuesday (Nov 5) is National Donut Day

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, November 4, 2024

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Country Club Rd) Winston Salem = 2pm – 7pm

Bethel Methodist Church on Haw River Road Oak Ridge = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Praise and congratulations to Union Grove Baptist Church on their ‘Groundbreaking Ceremony” on Sunday!

Sad news: Quincy Jones, whose decorated music career ran from the early 1950s into the 2000’s, passed away on Sunday. He was 91.

Quincy Jones, best known as a composer and producer, influenced recordings by many in the industry from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson.

https://www.npr.org/2024/11/04/834546599/quincy-jones-pop-mastermind-thriller-producer-dies

NFL

The Carolina Panthers get a win at home over the Saints (23-22) on Sunday.

Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay at Kansas City

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

Shoebox processing in Charlotte begins Nov. 23

Shoebox processing in Boone begins Nov. 27

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

Deep Discounts in November (Clark Howard)

Look for deals on Flat screens, Small Appliances, Winter Sports Gear, Bedding, throws, towels and air mattresses.

Good News: Black Friday deals will continue as we get closer to November 29.

Wedding Dresses? October is traditionally the last big month for nuptials. So that puts November firmly into the off-season for wedding dresses.

https://clark.com/save-money/november-deals/?

Updates on Relief Efforts in Western NC…

Interstate 26 is open again from North Carolina into Tennessee.

One lane each direction NO Big trucks.

*A reminder that I-40 remains closed at the Tennessee/North Carolina state line – TFN.

Eight state parks remain closed as of Nov. 1, 2024, due to impacts from Hurricane Helene. Some state parks are partially open but have limited access.

For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

Reminder: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Another section of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens

Six additional miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened near Asheville on Friday (Nov 1), a month after Tropical Storm Helene caused severe damage in Western NC.

The section between Milepost 405 and Milepost 411 is now open, according to a National Park Service news release. Campgrounds, picnic areas and other visitor services in this section remain CLOSED for the 2024 season.

If you plan to visit the parkway or hike area trails, read the most recent information at www.nps.gov/blri

www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2024/11/01/after-helene-another-section-of-blue-ridge-parkway-reopens/75987042007

Two roads in downtown Winston-Salem will have a different traffic pattern in 2025.

Liberty and Main streets, currently one-way streets, will be converted into two-way streets. The entire length of both streets (Liberty and Main) will be converted to two-way traffic. The cost: Over $5 million dollars. *The streets will stay open during the work, with some exceptions. https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/main-and-liberty-streets-in-winston-salem-to-convert-to-two-way-traffic/

As we head to the polls on Tuesday and beyond…

Pray that we would see each other through the eyes of Jesus…

Imagine how different our lives would be if we loved each other like Jesus loves us.

It’s not always easy to love our own family and friends, let alone people who seem to insult us or our beliefs. During the election, we’ll see people default to anger, and we may do the same ourselves.

But the scriptures (the Words in Red) call us (Christians) to love on another.

https://www.worldvisionadvocacy.org/2019/08/30/30-bible-verses-about-gods-call-to-love-others/

“As you return to the world of breaking news headlines and election coverage, I want to leave you with this simple message: no matter what happens on (November 5th), just remember that Jesus—the one who has been given authority over heaven and earth—is still on the throne today…and his kingdom will last forever.”

-Charles Morris with Haven Ministries

Important Election Reminders for Christians (2020)

https://haventoday.org/blog/an-important-election-reminder-for-christians/

“[People] will continue to worship the god of revenge and bow before the altar of retaliation, but ever and again this noble lesson of Calvary (as Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”) will be a nagging reminder that only goodness can drive out evil and only love can conquer hate”

– Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

‘I feel that the title of citizen is the highest title in our nation

and the obligation of a citizen is to vote…’

– former President Jimmy Carter who recently cast his vote in the 2024 Election.

At 100 years old, Jimmy Carter is the oldest living president

and is receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia.