Friday News for November 01, 2024

Normal HIGH temperature: 66 degrees. SUNSET at around 6:23pm this evening…

*Time change: Fall back ONE HOUR before going to bed Saturday night

Check your battery-powered smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend – as we ‘Fall back one-hour’ Saturday night!

In-person Early Voting ends Saturday afternoon (Nov 2) at 3pm statewide.

General Election Day this Tuesday, November 5. www.ncsbe.gov/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

View your sample ballot, check out the link from the NC State Board of Elections

on our News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

‘I feel that the title of citizen is the highest title in our nation

and the obligation of a citizen is to vote…’

– former President Jimmy Carter who recently cast his vote in the 2024 Election.

At 100 years old, Jimmy Carter is the oldest living president

and is receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia.

The November meeting of High Point Heroes Club TODAY at 5pm (NOV 1).

Location: HP Parks and Rec building (136 Northpoint Avenue, High Point).

Army Veteran Don Williams will be sharing. Dinner (Chick-Fil-A) will be provided!

The event is FREE. RSVP by calling 336 – 883 – 3483.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

24th annual community Share the Health (Health Fair) this Saturday from 8am – 2pm

Location: Downtown Health Plaza on MLK Drive in Winston-Salem.

FREE screenings, tests and other health-related services. All are welcome.

Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

Hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

https://journalnow.com/news/local/free-health-screenings-atrium-wake-forest-baptist/article

Rendezvous Mountain in Wilkes County is one of five state parks in western North Carolina that are ‘partially’ re-opening TODAY (NOV 1)

Other state parks that are reopening include Crowders Mountain, Grandfather Mountain, Lake Norman and Gorges. Some parks including Chimney Rock, Mount Mitchell and South Mountains will remain closed TFN… *NC Division of Parks and Recreation

For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

Nothing says holiday cheer like a scented candle…

Campbell’s (best known for its soups) has released its limited edition holiday candle collection called ‘Scents of Sides Season’ (as in side dishes).

Scents include Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing, Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole and Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/business/campbells-soup-holiday-sides-candles/4013383/

Fire Safety Tip

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ (on average) every 36 hours.

*Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

High School Football (Friday night) Final week of the regular season

Central Piedmont 4-A

Glenn at Davie County

Parkland at Mount Tabor

Reagan at Reynolds

West Forsyth at East Forsyth

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Ledford at North Davidson

Foothills 2-A

North Surry at East Surry

North Wilkes at Forbush

Surry Central at Wilkes Central

Mid-State 2-A

Reidsville at Eden Morehead

West Stokes at Walkertown

Northwest 1-A

Alleghany at Mount Airy

North Stokes at East Wilkes

Starmount at Elkin

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/high-school-football-schedule/article

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

Shoebox processing in Charlotte begins Nov. 23

Shoebox processing in Boone begins Nov. 27

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center