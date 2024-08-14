ELECTION 2024: Check your VOTER info, important dates leading up to Nov 5

Here are voter dates and deadlines for the 2024 general election in North Carolina from the North Carolina State Board of Elections

Oct. 17, 2024 : In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available. Oct. 29, 2024 : Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).*

: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).* Nov. 2, 2024 : In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.). Nov. 5, 2024 : General Election Day.

: General Election Day. Nov. 5, 2024 : Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)

: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.) https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Important Tips for Voters

Don’t forget your photo ID: North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more: Voter ID.