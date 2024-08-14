ELECTION 2024: Check your VOTER info, important dates leading up to Nov 5
Here are voter dates and deadlines for the 2024 general election in North Carolina from the North Carolina State Board of Elections
- Oct. 17, 2024: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.
- Oct. 29, 2024: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).*
- Nov. 2, 2024: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).
- Nov. 5, 2024: General Election Day.
- Nov. 5, 2024: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)
- https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election
Important Tips for Voters
- Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.
- Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.
- Find your sample ballot: All eligible, registered voters will find their sample ballot(s) in the “Your Sample Ballot” section of their Voter Search profile when they become available. For even-year elections, sample ballots are typically available 50 days before Election Day.
- Three ways to vote: Follow the links below to learn about the voting methods available to voters.
Don’t forget your photo ID: North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more: Voter ID.