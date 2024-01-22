WHAT'S NEW
Where are Church youth today in their Faith? Lifeway Research

wbfj-verne
January 22, 2024

Lifeway Research: Most young adults who attended church as teenagers say they believe in God today, but fewer consider themselves a ‘committed’ Christian.

“Prayer is the only spiritual practice in which a majority of young adults participate.  While most maintain a Christian identity, (young adults) admit their devotion to Jesus is either ‘not all it could be’ or is even ‘in doubt’.”

Read more about this survey: http://lfwy.co/WJQB50QrKb9

*Please pray that the Lord will meet this younger generation with truth and peace!

