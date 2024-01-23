Tuesday News for January 23, 2024

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Burnt Poplar Road between S. Regional Road and Gallimore Dairy Road remains CLOSED through Friday, February 9, due to culvert replacement work. Expect delays.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Today (JAN 23) Covenant Church (Skeet Club Road, HP) = 1:30 – 6pm Centenary UMC (West Friendly Ave, Greensboro) = 1 – 5pm *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Tax Expert – Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro – will join us Wednesday morning on the WBFJ Morning Show around 8:30am. http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Most stocks rose on Wall Street Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 38,000 for the first time ever. While the S&P 500 also hit all-time high – after hitting a record high last week. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2024/01/22/stock-market-wall-street-edges-higher

Voting day in New Hampshire. The nation’s first presidential primary is underway. https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/trump-haley-final-push-new-hampshire-primary/

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

UNC over Wake Forest 85-64 last night in Chapel Hill.

`The Tarheels too much for the Deacs in the second half

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/rj-davis-no-3-north-carolina-roll-past-wake-forest/

Looking Ahead TONIGHT: Duke at Louisville (7pm)

NC State at Virginia this Wednesday (7pm)

UNC at Florida State this Saturday (2pm)

*The Deacs’ have some time off. Their next game – Wednesday (Jan 31) at PITT

Dairy Queen: Blizzard Dessert Bar for Weddings?

Ice cream lovers and engaged couples – unite?

TikTok wedding and event planner Cassie Horrell sharing how Dairy Queen Blizzards have been served at wedding receptions in and around the Bethel Park area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The basic package includes Dairy Queen staff coming to your wedding with the ice cream, the Blizzard machine, four to five of the toppings (pre-selected) along with the spoons, napkins and DQ cups. *Cassie suggests buying your own cups to personalize the Blizzard experience!

TOPIC: Would you embrace the Blizzard dessert bar at a wedding reception??

https://people.com/dairy-queen-blizzard-dessert-bar-catering-weddings-8546667

Trouble making ‘small talk’?? Use the FORD method…

One of the most challenging aspects of making small talk is coming up with something to discuss. That’s where the FORD method comes in.

Family

Occupation

Recreation

Dreams

“FORD” is an acronym identifying four near-universal topics you can ask someone about in small-talk situations. https://lifehacker.com/health/master-small-talk-ford-method

Study: Blood test that screens for Alzheimer’s?

Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show

The study involved testing blood for a key biomarker of Alzheimer’s (called p-tau217), which increases at the same time as other damaging proteins — beta amyloid and tau — build up in the brains of people with the disease. Currently, to identify the buildup of beta amyloid and tau in the brain, patients undergo a brain scan or spinal tap

But this simple blood test has been found VERY effective in ‘assessing person’s risk of developing the disease’.

*The study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/22/health/alzheimers-blood-test-screening-study/index.html

Apple: Major security update is ready for iPhone users

The “Stolen Device Protection” update (which is available with Monday’s iOS 17.3 update) adds an extra layer of protection by creating additional steps to access information. https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/22/tech/apple-stolen-device-protection-update/index.html

Praying for PEACE in the Middle East. The latest this morning: 21 Israeli military reservists were killed on Monday in central Gaza when two buildings exploded. Axios: Israel has offered Hamas a two-month ceasefire as part of a prospective deal that would free more than 100 hostages being held in Gaza.

www2.cbn.com/news/israel/building-explosion-kills-21-israeli-soldiers-idf-encircles-key-southern-gaza-city?mot=049259

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and third child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, passed away peacefully in his home in California on Monday at the age of 62 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Pilot Mountain State Park will close its access to the Yadkin River, beginning February 5 through the end of 2024. The access, known as the Bean Shoals Access, will be under construction for improvements, followed by a stream restoration project. Surry County is funding the project with a $3.6 million grant from the state. The goal: to improve the visitor experience and protect natural resources along the Yadkin River. Source: NC State Parks

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/pilot-mountain-state-park-to-close-yadkin-river-access-for-improvements/83

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community.

Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, wbfj.fm.