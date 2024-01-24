Wednesday News for January 24, 2024

Areas of dense fog possible this afternoon through tonight, across the Piedmont Triad (especially over western Forsyth and Davidson County).

Update this morning: The town of Pilot Mountain has turned it’s city water supply back on after a water main break on Tuesday. However, a ‘boil advisory’ remains in effect.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pilot-mountain-crews-work-to-fix-water-main-failure-water-service-interrupted/46509536

A fire at a vacant factory in downtown Lexington is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at a warehouse located off Talbert Boulevard (near East Fifth Avenue Extension and Elk Street) early Tuesday morning.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/officials-fighting-fire-at-vacant-factory-on-elk-street/article

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Jan 24)

WellsFargo Tower in downtown Winston-Salem

GTCC in Greensboro

VFW Post 0436 in Pilot Mountain

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Burnt Poplar Road between S. Regional Road and Gallimore Dairy Road will be closed today, January 2, through Friday, February 9, due to culvert replacement work. Motorists should expect delays around the job site

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/18923/2358

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball Last Night: Duke over Louisville 83-69)

NC State at Virginia TONIGHT (Jan 24) at 7pm

UNC at Florida State this Saturday (2pm)

*The Deacs’ have some time off. Their next game – Wednesday (Jan 31) at PITT

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community.

Chick-Fil-A at Whitaker Square is hiring.

*The location is currently under renovation and set to re-open in March.

Near the intersection of Peace Haven and Robinhood

Sad News: Charles Osgood, the award-winning newsman, passed away on Tuesday at his home in New Jersey, He was 91. The cause of death was dementia, his family said.

Osgood began hosting his daily radio commentary “The Osgood File” in 1967. The three-minute feature was heard four times each morning on hundreds of radio stations nationwide until 2017.

Osgood, who spent 45 years at CBS, began anchoring “CBS Sunday Morning” in 1994. He retired from the Emmy-award winning TV program in September 2016, after hosting the show for 22 years.

“It’s just that it’s been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn’t want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together.”

https://www.insideradio.com/free/award-winning-broadcast-journalist-charles-osgood-dies-at-91/article

The Thomasville Public Library will provide a dedicated space for veterans to enjoy coffee and light refreshments on the fourth Wednesday of each month, starting tomorrow (January 25). The Heroes Center, a High Point-based nonprofit, will host the events while providing ‘local resources, information and assistance’ to area veterans.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/thomasville-library-will-host-monthly-coffee-with-veterans-session/article

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article