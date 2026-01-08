WHAT'S NEW
Home "Wild Then Free" with missionary Maggie Noel

“Wild Then Free” with missionary Maggie Noel

wbfj-verne
January 8, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ with Verne Hill…

 

“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news” Romans 10:15 NIV

 If you’ve ever had the thought that God could never use you because of your past mistakes?

That’s what Maggie Noel believed, even after giving her life to Jesus.

 

Missionary Maggie Noel shares her testimony through her memoir “Wild Then Free”

Maggie took a leap of faith travelling to Ukraine with Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem back in 1998.  A missions trip that radically changed her life’s purpose and direction…at age 51. Maggie left everything to serve Jesus on the mission field eventually in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Asia. And she is still serving and sharing Jesus half-way around the world.

Listen to Maggie Noel’s conversation with Verne…

 

Through Maggie we see ultimately what God can do through one person who gives ALL to Him.

Maggie’s story is convicting, inspiring and encouraging!

Order the book: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/wild-then-free

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 11, 2026)

