Friday News for January 09, 2026

And today is National Law Enforcement day

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, January 9…6

King Public Library = 10 – 2pm

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eastchester in High Point = 10am – 2pm

River Landing in Colfax = 11am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Narcan will soon be available at every middle school and high school in Davidson County. The life-saving medication, that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, will be provided by the Davidson Medical Ministries at no cost.

The Board of Education unanimously voting for the policy earlier in the week.

Training and implementation will take about 30 days.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/life-saving-naloxone-coming-to-davidson-county-schools-after-unanimous-school-board-vote/article_e88c24b1-2ff5-5b38-a44a-354d777c0676.html

Naloxone (nuh·LAAK·sown) – brand name Narcan – is widely available over the counter (OTC) at most pharmacies and does not require a prescription in many places

Weight loss drug Wegovy is now available in pill form – another option to the weekly-injection version of the drug, according to Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk. The new Wegovy pill is produced entirely at facilities here in North Carolina. https://www.wxii12.com/article/wegovy-is-now-available-as-a-pill-heres-what-you-need-to-know/69926816

Branding partnerships could be in the works in the Twin City, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Dozens of city-owned properties in Winston-Salem could soon be subject to naming-rights deals…sponsoring facilities as small as a youth baseball field or as large as the entire Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. How about…

Bojangles Raceway at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Carolina Classic Fair Presented by Ozempic

The Benton Convention Center La-Z-Boy Lounge.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_d1d2c6eb-4d4e-4511-b960-f30acfbfd580.html?

The Friends of the Davidson County Library ‘book sale’ happening this Saturday (Jan 10) from 10 – 2pm at the Library Annex on S. Main street in Lexington.

Your book purchase will support local library programs and services.

BTW: The Friends of the Library are actively seeking vinyl donations – to sell at a later date. Contact: Robin Griffin at 251-363-5941 for more information.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/friends-of-the-davidson-county-library-host-book-sale-seek-vinyl-record-donations

Still looking for healthcare coverage options for 2026?

Visit HealthCare.gov to update your information or review your plan options. Reminder: Next Thursday (January 15) is the deadline for ACA coverage starting February 1st.

After an exciting victory last night, the Miami Hurricanes will face the winner of today’s Indiana vs Oregon matchup. The Canes beat Ole Miss with 18 seconds left in the game 31-27. National Championship game will be January 19 in Florida.

https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/football-cfp-semifinals-miami-ole-miss?utm

(NFL) Wildcard Saturday: Carolina Panthers hosting the LA Rams. Kick off 4:30pm

The Carolina Panthers are in the NFL playoffs for the first time since January 2018.

https://www.wral.com/sports/panthers-postseason-ticket-prices-nfl-wild-card-rams-january-2026/

Praying for calm and healing in our country

Two American cities – Minneapolis and Portland – are on edge after separate shootings involving federal immigration agents this week. Protests continue in numerous cities nationwide, including Greensboro locally.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/collection_2b06da99-8d15-51b2-a3e9-d4c09d1d112f.html#1

Iran was hit with a nationwide internet blackout on Thursday as mass anti-government protests spread amid anger over economic hardship and security crackdowns.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/millions-pour-iran-streets-regime-nears-possible-tipping-point-protesters-looking

Winston-Salem police are looking for Melanie Lynn Lewis, a 69-year-old black woman with a history of cognitive impairments, was last seen along north Liberty Street, according to a news release from the police department.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article_8ae0827d-7b18-48e4-924e-2b971ed8a13d.html?

High School Hoops

Parkland and Oak Grove girls as well as West Forsyth boys are undefeated as conference play opens up (tonight).

College Hoops: Wake Forest vs UNC in Chapel Hill this Saturday. Tip off at 6pm.

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball

Visitor Restrictions at all of our area hospitals due to a surge of Flu and RSV cases. Children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients. *There are some exceptions. Restrictions do not apply to children seeking medical care. Face coverings are recommended, but not required. *Press release(s)

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms have reached the highest levels in nearly 30-years nationwide, according to the CDC.

*Wash your hands frequently. And if you are sick, stay home!!!